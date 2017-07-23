Iconic Ipswich pub's sudden closure

The Brisbane St venue hasn't served a customer for close to two weeks.

IN A stark contrast to Hotel Metropole's robust reputation, the top of town pub and nightclub has quietly closed it doors.

The Brisbane St venue hasn't served a customer for close to two weeks as loyal patrons are left without answers are to what happened to the local watering hole.

Police and liquor and gaming regulators both say the closure had nothing to do with them and Hotel Metropole owners declined to comment on the sudden closure.

Inspector Keith McDonald said despite issues with the hotel's patrons' behaviour in the past, conduct was not the reason the pub shut up shop.

"A nightclub closing would have nothing to do with the behaviour of patrons," he said.

"Police are focused on ensuring the safety of the community wherever that may be and at whatever venue that is at.

"Police work with venues to regarding any concerns we may have to make sure we get the best outcome for everyone and so people can go for a night out without any problems of drama."

An Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation spokesperson said the venue was still licensed.

"The liquor licence for Hotel Metropole at Ipswich has not been cancelled and any closure of the venue is not a result of action by the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation," the spokesperson said.

Hotel Metropole managers and owners were not able to be contacted and it is unclear if the closure is permanent or temporary.

While the future of Hotel Metropole is uncertain, another iconic Brisbane St building is about to have a new lease on life more than two years after going on the market.