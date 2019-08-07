Menu
Springfield trains are running on time after Queensland Rail’s new schedule kicked in last week. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
First weekly review shows new train schedule on track

by Julie Sanderson
7th Aug 2019 7:01 AM
SPRINGFIELD'S peak hour train arrival times are back to running on schedule in the first weekly analysis released since the start of Queensland Rail's new timetables last month.

Queensland Back on Track administrator Robert Dow said the target figure was 95 per cent or better and Springfield trains scored 96.92 per cent.

That means the trains arrived within four minutes of their scheduled time.

"It's a good effort, the morning peak times are slightly lower than the afternoon, but it meets the benchmark figure for train arrival times," he said.

Mr Dow said the timetable and the on-time figures were in direct contrast to the start of "rail fail" in 2016 when he said Queensland Rail had been unable to deliver an on-time schedule of train services.

"It reflects that more than 100 new drivers have now been put to work," he said

