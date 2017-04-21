26°
News

Plea for increased Ipswich bus service rejected

Emma Clarke
| 21st Apr 2017 10:47 AM Updated: 10:47 AM
Moores Pocket resident Gaylene Marshall is not happy with the Moores Pocket Road buses not operating on Sundays and public holidays.
Moores Pocket resident Gaylene Marshall is not happy with the Moores Pocket Road buses not operating on Sundays and public holidays. Rob Williams

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: A PLEA to have an Ipswich bus route upgraded to include Sundays and public holidays has been rejected.

The Moores Pocket community has spent months campaigning for the 514 bus service to be increased to cover Sundays and public holidays.

Minister for Transport Jackie Trad had 30 days from last month to respond to the petition Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden presented in Parliament.

Ms Trad said the were was not enough demand to increase the service, despite the petition with close to 100 signatures.

"While the provision of additional bus route 514 services would benefit some residents, current demand is insufficient for the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) to justify the investment required for additional services," Ms Trad said in a letter.

"I can advise TMR will continue to monitor this demand and consider improvements to public transport in Moores Pocket and Tivoli when services in the area are next reviewed."

UPDATE APRIL 21: A RESPONSE to a petition by Moores Pocket residents as to whether their bus service will be improved has missed deadline.

Tivoli Gardens resident Gaylene Marshall has spent months campaigning for the 514 bus service to be increased to cover Sundays and public holidays.

Tivoli and Mount Crosby residents who depend on the public bus service have until 5.20pm on Saturdays to finish their weekly jobs, errands and appointments.

The 514 Moores Pocket route, which stops at Tivoli Gardens, doesn't run on Sundays and public holidays, leaving those who rely on the service stranded.

Minister for Transport Jackie Trad had 30 days from last month to respond to the petition Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden presented in Parliament.

It meant a response was due yesterday but Mr Madden said he was yet to hear of its release.

He said he was following up with the Minister's office.

If a Minister can not provide a ministerial response to a petition within 30 days, the Minister mist forward to the Clerk of Parliament an interim response and the Minister's reasons for not complying within 30 days and within three months after the petition is presented, forward to the Clerk a final response.

INITIAL: A RESPONSE to a preterition by Moores Pocket residents as to whether their bus service will be improved is expected today.

Tivoli Gardens resident Gaylene Marshall has spent months campaigning for the 514 bus service to be increased to cover Sundays and public holidays.

Tivoli and Mount Crosby residents who depend on the public bus service have until 5.20pm on Saturdays to finish their weekly jobs, errands and appointments.

The 514 Moores Pocket route, which stops at Tivoli Gardens, doesn't run on Sundays and public holidays, leaving those who rely on the service stranded.

Minister for Transport Jackie Trad had 30 days from last month to respond to the petition Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden presented in Parliament.

It meant a response was due yesterday  but Mr Madden said he was yet to hear of its release.

He said he was following up with the Minister's office.

If a Minister can not provide a ministerial response to a petition within 30 days, the Minister mist forward to the Clerk of Parliament an interim response and the Minister's reasons for not complying within 30 days and within three months after the petition is presented, forward to the Clerk a final response.

INITIAL: THE State Government is on a tight schedule to notify Moores Pocket residents if their bus service will be improved.

Tivoli Gardens resident Gaylene Marshall has spent months campaigning for the 514 bus service to be increased to cover Sundays and public holidays.

Tivoli and Mount Crosby residents who depend on the public bus service have until 5.20pm on Saturdays to finish their weekly jobs, errands and appointments.

The 514 Moores Pocket route, which stops at Tivoli Gardens, doesn't run on Sundays and public holidays, leaving those who rely on the service stranded.

Minister for Transport Jackie Trad had 30 days from last month to respond to the petition Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden presented in Parliament.

It means a response is due tomorrow.

 

Ms Marshall needed as many signatures as possible before the State Parliament sitting in March to have a petition tabled.

"We don't expect a full service on Sundays and public holidays, if they had one in the morning and the afternoon, that would go a long way than what we had now. The service is badly needed," she said.

"There are no Sunday services and public holiday services and we are stranded here.

"What we need is numbers and one never knows when you're going to not have a car."

Bus route 514
Bus route 514 File

 

Mrs Marshall is one of many who rely on the 514 public bus service, many who don't have a car or are unable to drive.

"Now I live totally on the pension and there are a lot of other people here in this position," she said.

"That's the reason I get the bus five or six days a week and I would on Sundays to the train station to go to Brisbane and have a proper day out, but I can't do it. That's my outing, I would go nuts if I had to stay here every day.

"We feel it's 2017 and something needs to be done about this. If I'm going to have an independent life, I need to catch the bus, that's what I do."

The petition had 92 signatures.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bus route jim madden moores pocket tivoli

Why national football match so important for Ipswich

Why national football match so important for Ipswich

FRESH from working with even younger players of the future, Graham Harvey is thrilled about another opportunity for his senior men's team.

UPDATE: Teen injured in horror crash shows 'positive signs'

Bruklan was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. Photo: Facebook.

“(We have seen) recognition of his parents' voices.”

Ipswich councillor's 'independence' scrutinised by CCC

EXIT: Cr Kylie Stoneman leaves the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) hearing after being quizzed over her "independence” at the 2016 Ipswich election.

Neumann's political ALP clout to get Stoneman over the line in gun

STORE OPENING: First 1000 in line for freebies

European chain department store TK Maxx is moving to Ipswich.

TK MAXX will open its doors in Ipswich on Saturday

Local Partners

STORE OPENING: First 1000 in line for freebies

TK MAXX will open its doors in Ipswich on Saturday

WANTED: Tradies, suppliers, contractors for CBD briefing

ACTION: Local tradespeople, suppliers and contractors have been urged to attend an industry briefing on the Ipswich CBD redevelopment.

Tully says huge opportunities about to open up for Ipswich business

Bubbles on the Lake event cancelled, again

The free Bubbles on the Lake event will go ahead this Saturday.

The Bubbles on the Lake event has been cancelled.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj has faced criticism from unimpressed fans after she featured scenes filmed on London's Westminster Bridge in her new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

Prof Munjed Al Muderis and Michael Swain feature in SBS documentary The Surgeon and the Soldier.

Australian Iraqi-born refugee doctor and soldier united in SBS doco.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT BY DEAN STENZEL

71/40 Gledson Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 CONTACT AGENT

This trendy little townhouse is located in the popular gated Azzure Village Complex which has a full service on-site management and includes facilities such as...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $489,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

Investors-Buy One or Buy Both!

1 & 2/170 Handley Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 4 2 1 Auction 19/5/17

This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 3 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

All the hard work has been done for you - Just move in and enjoy

8 Scarlet Street, Dalby 4405

House 3 2 3 Under Contract!

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has received a no expense spared, stylish renovation whilst still capturing all the charm of a beautiful high set Queenslander.

CHARMING &amp; STYLISH WITH A POOL!

3 Smith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $399,000

Fall in love with the charm of this gorgeous character home, beautifully presented in an elevated position, you can 'walk to it all' from this central...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

Modern Terrace House living.REDUCED

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

What great buying this 4 bedroom home is, with the average price for 4 bedders in this premier estate going for around the $429,000 mark this one is great...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!