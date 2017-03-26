CMC Rocks: Little Big Town shocked by Aussie crowd

LITTLE Big Town didn't disappoint country music fans at last night's CMC Rocks Queensland festival.

The vocalist group, who were the headlining act for day two of the festival, started the show off performing some of their biggest hits like chart-topper Pontoon.

READ MORE: Dixie Chicks coming to Ipswich today after 'amazing' sideshow

Before they graced the stage, country-rock artist Tyler Farr had the crowd screaming when he downed a full Bundaberg Rum UDL straight from someone's boot.

From then on, every time he picked up a drink the crowd would yell "scull, scull, scull".

The term however, was lost in translation on the American star.

"I don't know ya'll chants, what are you saying? You Australians are crazy!"

The Dixie Chicks will end the festival with their headlining set at 9pm tonight.