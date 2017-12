Boxing Day opening hours for Ipswich businesses

A Lot of books (Ipswich City Square): Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Australia Post Office (Brisbane Street): Closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Open December 27 to 28. Closed from December 29 to January 2.

Birch Carroll Coyle (Ipswich City Square): Closed Christmas Day.

Booval Fair: Open Tuesday, December 19 to Saturday, December 23 from 7am to noon, 9am to 6pm Sunday, December 24. Closed Christmas Day.

Open 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day, 7am to 9pm Wednesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 30. Check with specialty stores for individual opening hours.

Brassall Shopping Centre: Open 7am to midnight until December 23, 9am to 6pm on Sunday, December 24. Closed Christmas Day.

Open 9am to 6pm on December 27, 7am to 9pm December 28 to December 30. Check with specialty stores for individual hours.

Cactus Espresso: Open Monday to Friday this week from 7am to 3pm and on Saturday from 7am to 2pm. Open Christmas Eve from 7.30am to 11am. Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Open from Wednesday, December 27 to Saturday December 30 from 6.30am to 2pm. Open Sunday, December 31 from 7.30am to 2pm. Closed New Year's Day. Returning to normal trading hours from January 2.

Chinese Asian Cuisine (Ipswich City Square): Closed from Saturday December 23 to Tuesday January 2.

Dimmeys (Ipswich City Square): Closed Christmas Day. Open Boxing Day from 10am to 2pm. Closed December 31 and January 1. Return to normal trading hours from January 2 (9am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 4pm on Saturdays. Closed Sundays).

Dovetails: Closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Normal trading hours for all other days.

Fourthchild: Open from 7am to 3pm on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Open from 7am to 4pm from December 27 to 30. Open 7am to 3pm on December 31. Closed on New Year's Day.

Heisenberg Haus: Closed from December 25 to 27. Reopening on December 28 to 31. Closed New Year's Day. Return to normal trading hours from January 2.

Indian Mehfil: Closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

New Age Rockz N Stuff (Ipswich City Square): Open on Christmas Day from 10am to 2pm. Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Reopen Wednesday, December 27 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Orion Springfield Central: Open from 9am to 9pm from Monday December 18 to Saturday December 23. Open from 9am to Midnight on Friday December 22 with Twilight Markets on Main Street. Open from 9am to 6pm on Sunday December 24. Closed Christmas day. Open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day.

Pumpyard Bar and Brewery: Closed from December 25 to January 4. Return to normal trading hours from January 5.

Rafter and Rose: Open on Christmas Day from 7am to 11am. Open Boxing Day from 7am to noon. Closed from Sunday, December 31 to Wednesday, January 3.

Redbank Plains Town Square: Open from 7am to midnight until Saturday, December 23. Open from 9am to 6pm on Sunday, December 24.

Closed Christmas Day. Open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day and 7am to 9pm from Wednesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 30. Check with specialty stores for individual opening hours.

RiverLink: Open from 9am to 9pm until Saturday, December 23. Open from 9am to midnight on Thursday, December 21 and 10am to 4pm on Christmas Eve.

Closed on Christmas Day. Open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day, 9am to 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 27, 9am to 9pm on Thursday, December 28, 9am to 5.30pm on Friday, December 29, 9am to 5pm on Saturday, December 30 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, December 31 to Monday January 1.

Terry White Chemmart (Ipswich City Square): Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Open from Wednesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 30. Closed Sunday, December 31.

Return to normal trading hours from Tuesday, January 2.

Trottie Becke (Ipswich City Square): Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Open from Thursday, December 28 to Saturday, December 30. Closed Sunday, December 31.

Return to normal trading hours from Tuesday, January 2.

Urban Pantry: Closing from lunch time on Christmas Eve. Reopen from January 8 at 6am.

Vintage Advantage: Close from midday on Christmas Eve. Reopen from January 2.

Yamanto Shopping Village: Closed Christmas Day. All other days open normal trading hours.

Check with individual stores as hours may vary. Visit yamantoshoppingvillage.

com.