Cheap petrol sparks fuel price war at Ipswich servos

IPSWICH'S new cheap fuel trend is starting to take off as more businesses drop their prices at the bowser.

Metro Petroleum on Brisbane St at West Ipswich opened last week and this morning is selling unleaded petrol for 99.9c a litre for E10 and 107.9c a litre for unleaded, well below the average price of 127.1c in Ipswich today.

It only took a few days for surrounding business to catch on and drop their prices to match.

A few metres up the road at Puma West Ipswich, unleaded was selling for 132.7c a litre last week but last night it was 112.6c, the same as Caltex at Leichhardt.

Some of the most expensive petrol in Ipswich is 132.7c a litre at Bundamba.

Metro Petroleum, an independent company took over from Freedom Fuels earlier this year and while it has the cheapest fuel around, drivers should be prepared to wait their turn in line as hundreds of cars have already made a bee-line for the bargains.