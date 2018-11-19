$9.89 million school hall contract awarded

Drawings of the new hall were submitted to council as part of planning approvals.

HUTCHINSON Builders has been awarded the contract to build a $9.89 million multi-purpose hall at Springfield Central State High School.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the facility would also be used as a community centre.

"This state-of-the-art hall is being delivered by the Palaszczuk Government in partnership with the Ipswich City Council (ICC),” Ms Mullen said.

"I'm thrilled that this project is coming to fruition, scheduled to be ready for the start of the 2020 school year.

"It will include two basketball courts, a kinesiology laboratory, change rooms and amenities, as well as meeting rooms and spaces to service the school and community.

"The modern hall design has been developed in consultation with the school, region, and ICC to provide a space that is functional for both students and Springfield residents.

"I know the school P&C will be particularly happy to see the construction contract awarded as they have been eagerly waiting for the school hall to progress”

Springfield Central State High School Principal Leon Proud students and staff were looking forward to using the hall.

"This modern and well-resourced hall will allow for an enhanced learning environment and accommodate a wide range of sporting and cultural events, as well as school assemblies,” Mr Proud said.

Ms Mullen said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to delivering quality infrastructure.

"The Springfield Central State High School project has been funded under the $200 million Advancing Queensland Schools (AQS) program which has the potential to support more than 500 jobs in Queensland across the life of the program,” Ms Mullen said.

"This particular project is estimated to support up to 26 full-time jobs.

"It's the perfect example of how an investment can positively enhance educational outcomes, while also benefiting the wider community.”