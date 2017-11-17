$961,473 ratepayers' bill is a lot of rubbish

Close to 2,500 tonnes of rubbish was collected citywide during this year's kerbside collection.

This was similar to the amount collected in 2015.

Ipswich Mayor and chairman of Works, Parks and Sport Andrew Antoniolli said the service was completed between July and September 2017.

"While the service is always popular it does come at a cost to ratepayers of $961,473," he said.

"To help keep costs contained a combination of council's own staff and contractors were used.

"Nearly 30,000 properties made use of the service which is the equivalent of 44 per cent of all properties in Ipswich."

Cr Antoniolli said the timing of the next kerbside collection was yet to be decided by council.

