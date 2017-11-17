Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$961,473 ratepayers' bill is a lot of rubbish

Close to 2,500 tonnes of rubbish was collected citywide during this year's kerbside collection.

This was similar to the amount collected in 2015.

Ipswich Mayor and chairman of Works, Parks and Sport Andrew Antoniolli said the service was completed between July and September 2017.

"While the service is always popular it does come at a cost to ratepayers of $961,473," he said.

"To help keep costs contained a combination of council's own staff and contractors were used.

"Nearly 30,000 properties made use of the service which is the equivalent of 44 per cent of all properties in Ipswich."

Cr Antoniolli said the timing of the next kerbside collection was yet to be decided by council.
 

Topics:  kerbside collection

Ipswich Queensland Times
'Significant rain event': Ipswich in for wet weekend

'Significant rain event': Ipswich in for wet weekend

RAIN is on the way.

'Innocent until proven guilty': Mayor on suspended staffers

Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers.

'We have been decisive in suspending these officers from duty'

Teenage girl raped, left unconscious in park

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse.

She was one of seven girls he sexually assaulted

Ipswich, Bundamba, Jordan, Scenic Rim: Where to vote early

Where to vote early

Here's where to find your closest pre-polling station

Local Partners