93 years old and still pumping iron

GOOD TIMES: 93-year-old Second World War veteran Ken Smith is glowing with health as he takes part in a program run by Active Body Conditioning at Goodlife Health Club. Ken is pictured with exercise physiologist Emily Beck.

HE is 93 and a living tribute to what regular exercise and a cheeky sense of humour can do for your longevity.

Meet Ken Smith, known around western Ipswich parts as the Mayor of One Mile.

And at the Goodlife Health Club at Riverlink he's the best advertisement yet for staying active.

For five years Mr Smith, a Second World War veteran, has been getting his twice weekly fix of exercise.

When the QT found him within the Riverlink club he was hard at it on the treadmill and bench press.

He insists the exercise has had benefits for his mind, body and soul.

"I come here not for punishment, but to enjoy myself. I get to laugh. It's good times," he said.

"I have a private trainer...a very nice trainer.

"If I am 93, I think a lot of people my age should come along and do the program. It is good for your health, and good for your mind too.

"I can do a lot of things physically I couldn't do before and my mind is a lot sharper.

"I can think of things now that I couldn't think of before. It is good for me socially as well."

So there you have it. From the master himself.

Mr Smith does his exercise program through government-funded allied health clinic Active Body Conditioning, which he qualifies for as an ex-serviceman.

Owner and exercise physiologist Russell Jones said Mr Smith was "a great guy and the life of the party when he comes in" and gets great benefits from the program.

"I wouldn't mind being like Ken at his age that is for sure," he said.

"He really enjoys the program and is getting a lot of benefits out of the exercises. The program gives him something to look forward to and has health benefits as well."

Active Body Conditioning services the veteran community in Ipswich to improve their health and fitness, assisting those suffering from chronic conditions and with the rehabilitation of injuries they've sustained during their service.

Mr Smith is one of many who utilise the program.

"Ken comes in and chats to other veterans who are doing the program as well," Mr Jones said.

"They are all younger than him but he enjoys that social interaction. There is a real camaraderie between them."

Mr Smith is a great advertisement for healthy lifestyles.

"Ken is proof that there is no age barrier, and there is evidence out there to prove that the older you are the greater the benefits are for you from health and fitness," Mr Jones said.