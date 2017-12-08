9000 Queensland kids in care this Christmas

Naomi Sankey and Cass Cooper from Brookwater Community Events and Nick Kostellar from Brookwater Residential promote their Christmas party to be held on Sunday.

WHILE you're tucking into your Christmas ham this year, spare a thought for the 9000 Queensland children in care spending Christmas away from their families and loved ones.

This year's Brookwater Residential Christmas Party will be doing just that, asking all attendees to donate a present as part of the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services' Kids in Care Christmas Appeal.

Event organiser Cass Cooper said she hoped the community would get behind the appeal.

"A lot of kids aren't going to wake up with their families on Christmas, so we thought anything people can do to make them feel loved and feel special is the least we can do,” Ms Cooper said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services said the gifts donated would show children and young people in foster and kinship care that the local community cares.

"These children and young people appreciate the community support and the generosity of those who have donated a gift this year.”

The Brookwater Residential Christmas Party is a free event featuring a range of kids activities and will feature a guest appearance from the Brisbane Roar soccer team.

The event will start at 4:00pm on Sunday, December 10 at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

For more information phone 0417 201 810.