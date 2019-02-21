Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CELEBRATION: Ipswich's senior citizen of the year Doug Abbot turned 90 this week.
CELEBRATION: Ipswich's senior citizen of the year Doug Abbot turned 90 this week. Cordell Richardson
News

90-year-old turns 'rubbish dump' into sanctuary for wildlife

Lachlan Mcivor
by
21st Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN he moved to Ipswich in 1995 to be closer to his daughter, the nearby RAAF Base at Amberley provided a familiarity that allowed Doug Abbot to quickly settle in to his new home.

Mr Abbot served 32 years in the British Royal Air Force as a medic and spent many of those based in the Arabian Gulf, where he learnt the local language.

"That was one of the things that attracted me (to Ipswich) actually... the sound of aircraft,” he laughed.

"I used to go around and treat Arab soldiers and their families, which was an education in itself.

"Part of my job was aeromedical evacuation. I used to have staff I'd send all over the world to pick up casualties.”

Ipswich's senior citizen of the year celebrated his 90th birthday this week and the Bellbird Park resident is still an active member of his community.

The native Englishman was recognised at the 2019 Australia Day awards for the countless hours he has committed to restoring Eric Edwardson Memorial Park.

It was named after the young man who stopped the area from being turned into an industrial estate and later died at 20 from leukaemia.

Mr Abbot first stumbled upon the one hectare lot in about 2005 and started putting in six hour days to whip the "rubbish dump” into shape.

"I burnt out two lawnmowers and one whipper snipper just trying to get in (at first),” he smiled.

"It was an awful mess. It will never have mowed lawns or anything like that, it's very rough but it's (now) a plethora of wildlife.”

He as cut back in recent years but he will remain a constant figure at park for as long as he can.

Alongside wife Jean, they also raise funds for Guide Dogs.

He celebrated the milestone on Tuesday alongside family and friends.

"I got a lot of cards. I told people not to get me presents, I've got all the presents I need,” he said.

90th birthday bellbird park celebration doug abbot eric edwardson memorial park ipswich senior citizen of the year
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Council endorses new recycling as 'emergency' contract ends

    premium_icon Council endorses new recycling as 'emergency' contract ends

    Council News It has been almost one year since Ipswich City Council made national headlines for its short-lived announcement that all recycling would be send to landfill.

    • 21st Feb 2019 12:40 AM
    Po's friendly and lively despite two years tied to a pole

    premium_icon Po's friendly and lively despite two years tied to a pole

    Crime There was only bare earth beneath the neglected border collie

    • 21st Feb 2019 12:30 AM
    Sparks to fly at Ipswich Supersprint with new partnership

    premium_icon Sparks to fly at Ipswich Supersprint with new partnership

    News Ipswich manufacturing company teams up with Supercars Australia

    • 21st Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Teenager lands 'dream' gig with LifeFlight

    premium_icon Teenager lands 'dream' gig with LifeFlight

    Careers He landed the apprenticeship straight out of school

    • 21st Feb 2019 12:00 AM