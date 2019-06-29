90-year-old retirees allegedly robbed, defrauded by woman

A Sunshine Coast woman, accused to robbing and defrauding two retirees in their 90s, will remain behind bars until Monday.

Police yesterday charged a 42-year-old woman who allegedly "took advantage" of two elderly victims on July 27.

The woman was charged with enter premises and commit offence, robbery, fraud, stealing, fail to provide necessities of life and possessing dangerous drugs.

Her appearance was not required in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning for a mention.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Allison Johnstone said the accused, Rachel Villella, would remain in the watchhouse and no bail application would be made.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan adjourned the matter until Monday morning.

It's alleged the woman attended a retirement village on Magnetic Drive, Buderim, where she attempted to convince a 94-year-old woman the pair knew each other.

It will further be alleged when the elderly woman denied knowing her, the 42-year-old accused her of kidnapping her child before taking her phone and wallet and then throwing her phone on the floor.

Police then allege the woman later used the elderly woman's bank cards to make a number of transactions.

Police further alleged on June 13, the woman also attended another retirement village in Maroochydore, where she allegedly coerced a 91-year-old woman into her car and then drove her to an ATM to withdraw money.

It will be further alleged at 5.30pm that day, she dropped the elderly woman back near her home however she became disoriented and lost.

The 91-year-old was located at 8.30am the next day suffering from dehydration and was hospitalised for almost two weeks.