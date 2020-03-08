Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG AND SMALL TALENT: Some of the games from the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s day.
BIG AND SMALL TALENT: Some of the games from the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s day.
News

90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
8th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rugby league: Kicking goals both off and on the field is what the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9's day was all about.

With 14 teams vying for the cup Roma, Mitchell, Chinchilla, St George, Toowoomba, Jandowae and more, as well as overwhelming generosity from sponsors, teams and spectators turned up in high spirits to watch or play some nail biting games of rugby.

In it's sixth consecutive year, the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9's day paid tribute to the local woman who lost her courageous battle with Ewing Sarcoma by raising money for those in need in the community.

This year the Memorial 9s day raised money for Bailey Hockey, a 12-year-old Roma girl who in January 2020 was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer - Epithelioid Sarcoma.

In the end, St George reigned supreme, defeating Mitchell Magpies in the grand final 22-11.

 

Photos
View Gallery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich historian shares inspiration for equality

        premium_icon Ipswich historian shares inspiration for equality

        News The author said it comes down to asking different questions.

        • 8th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        Positive Pride shines through QPL setback

        premium_icon Positive Pride shines through QPL setback

        Soccer On a rough night for the senior side, the club enjoyed a positive sign.

        Even winners demand a better start in footy

        premium_icon Even winners demand a better start in footy

        Sport Paterson was keen to see more improvement with a clash against the competition...

        Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

        premium_icon Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

        Crime Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour at unit