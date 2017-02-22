9 of the most shocking crimes in Ipswich this week

IPSWICH police have been busy this week dealing with assaults, break-ins and vandalism cases.

Here are the 10 most shocking crimes officers have had to investigate in the region over the past week.

1. Valentine's Day assault

Toongarra Rd, Leichhardt

On February 14 at approximately 3pm, the victim was riding her push bike home from school when four other students have approached her.

Two of the offenders attempted to pull the victim off her bike before one of them hit the victim in the stomach with their arm.

The victim removed her helmet and swung it around in the air hitting one of the offenders in the chin.

2. Burglary during hospital stay

Macquarie St, Silkstone

On February 13 between 2pm and 6.15pm, the victim had been taken to hospital and offender/s have attended the address and gained entry by smashing the rear door.

Once inside they searched the home and removed a large quantity of money.

3. Eight cars vandalised

Jane St, Leichhardt

Between 12pm on Saturday, February 18 and 4.30am on Monday, February 20, offender/s have attended the Leichhardt address and climbed a locked security fence.

Once inside, they have used unknown implements to smash the windows of eight cars, sprayed the front windscreen of one and attempted to gain entry to a locked shipping container.

No property was stolen.

4. Overnight car theft

Grafton St, East Ipswich

Between 10pm on February 18 and 10.40am on February 19, offender/s have attended the address and gained entry to the vehicle via unknown means.

Offender/s have then started the vehicle, a White Nissan Patrol Wagon, via unknown means and removed the vehicle from the address.

5. Workout gear stolen

Cooinda St, Eastern heights

Between 11pm on February 16 and 6.30am on February 17, offender/s have attended the Eastern Heights location and gained entry to the vehicle by removing the door seal.

They have rummaged through the driver's property and removed gym gear from inside the car.

6. Wallet stolen from inside car

West St, Woodend

On February 18 at approximately 9am, the victim placed his wallet on the bonnet of his vehicle whilst unloading it.

Offender/s have then removed the wallet from the car.

The following investigations have resulted in charges being laid. The alleged offenders are set to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.

7. Shopping centre phone rage

Riverlink Shopping Centre

On February 17 at about 2.20pm, the offender has become agitated and smashed the public phone causing the handset to break in two, police say.

A 33-year-old Rosewood man is scheduled to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 9.

8. Man charged over broken doors

West St, Ipswich

On February 17 at about 6.20pm, the offender was running through the building banging on the doors.

When staff asked the person to leave, the offender ran at the front doors and kicked them until the bottom glass panel cracked, police allege.

9. Charges laid after door damaged, man allegedly assaulted

Sturt St, Leichhardt

On February 17 at about 10.55pm, the offender punched a window and grabbed the blind on the inside pulling it outside the window at a Leichhardt address, police say.

A 45-year-old Collingwood Park man is scheduled to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 17.

If you have information relating to the crimes above phone Policelink on 131 444, Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000 or their website 24hrs a day.