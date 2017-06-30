9 free things to do these school holidays

REGISTER NOW: Put your name down now to be a part of a free cooking making workshop.

1 Free cookie workshops keep kids entertained

BACK by popular demand, the clever cookies at Muffin Break will host a free Kids Cookie Creation Workshop to keep the kids amused during the school holidays.

The Muffin Break Kids Cookie Creation Workshop runs from 10am-1pm.

Children will receive a freshly-baked cookie to decorate or a ball of cookie dough to roll out and decorate before being baked by the expert bakers instore at Muffin Break. Each child can create their very own custom design with access to a selection of decorations including icing, hundreds and thousands, choc chips and Smarties, before taking it home to enjoy.

Mums, dads, grandparents, uncles, aunties and other carers can sit back and watch the kids get creative in the kitchen. The Kids Cookie Creation Workshop will be great training for little helping hands in the kitchen and a chance to discover their inner baker.

Muffin Break marketing manager Gemma Fitzsimons said: "We've received such great feedback from last year's National Kids Cookie Creation Workshop and workshops we've run locally, the children love it."

"Our stores love helping the local community by hosting these cookie workshop in the school holidays - we just had to do it again this year," she said.

Children must be registered prior to the Kids Cookie Creation Workshops and spaces are limited so please register your interest in store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

2 Science on the stage

CATCH the Street Science Stage Show at Booval Fair.

Time: 11am and 1pm today.

Where: In front of Woolworths.

3 PJ Masks stage show

JOIN Catboy, Owlette and Gekko for a live stage show at Redbank Plaza.

Today until tomorrow there will be two shows daily.

Shows are at 11am and 1pm, with meet and greet at noon.

4 Make a Soft Sculpture or a Shiny Splat

Experiment with colourful craft materials to make a deliciously bright soft sculpture or your very own shiny splat wall piece. You can take your creation home or display it in the Ipswich Art Gallery for others to see. In these hands-on activities, children and families can create artworks together using a wide range of interesting materials.

Dates: Each day until July 8.

Times: 10am-5pm daily.

Bookings: Not required. All ages.

5 Say hello to Paw Patrol

DON'T miss your chance to meet Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol.

Nick Jr's Paw Patrol Marshall and Chase are going to Orion the first week of school holidays.

Go along, join the action and meet our two favourite characters.

Be sure to bring your camera for your chance to have a picture.

After meeting the squad complete a range of activities at the Craft Station.

No bookings are required.

See them from 10am-1pm daily until tomorrow.

Head to the Target Mall.

6 Meet stars of the Trolls movie

Orion Springfield Central from July 3-8 at 10am and 1pm daily in the Target Mall

MEET Poppy and Branch from the hit Dreamworks movie Trolls at Orion these school holidays.

Don't forget to bring your camera to get some happy snaps.

Kids can also get creative at the shopping centre's Craft Station with a range of activities available for children to enjoy.

No bookings are required, just stop by the Target Mall at Orion say hello and let your imagination run wild.

7 Paint a creature

GET a bit crafty on your school holidays and pick up a paint brush.

Head along to Riverlink Shopping Centre Ipswich and paint your own one-eyed creature.

Just turn up to the food court area between 10am and 2pm today to get your very own quirky character to paint.

8 Meet friendly beasts

GOMA, South Bank, from now until October 22

CHILDREN and families can engage with four friendly beasts, brought to life by artist Kate Beynon.

There are interactive activities, which include mask-making, dancing with the beasts in the artist's video installation and contributing to the beasts' magical world in the collaborative drawing activity The Lotus Garden.

This activity is free and runs at the Gallery of Modern Art.

9 Interactive puppet show

Booval Fair, daily 11am-1pm July 4-July 8

TAKE the kids along to Booval Fair to enjoy world-famous puppeteer David Hamilton's live show with his huge cast of fun, colourful puppets in an action-packed musical extravaganza with audience participation. No bookings are required. Visit boovalfair.com.au for more.