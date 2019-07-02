$850 see-through bikini causes stir

We might be shivering through one of the coldest winters on record this side of the hemisphere, but that hasn't stopped the absurd micro bikini trend in its tracks just yet.

As Aussies flock to Europe to join holiday-makers on the enviably sunnier side of the world, it seems the teeny tiny swimmers trend has been taken to the next level.

A bizarre swimwear set has been taking over Instagram, one that takes the term "cheeky" to new heights with its highly X-rated nature.

The "censor" bikini as it has been affectionately dubbed is precisely as it sounds, a bikini top that barely covers your modesty with a strategically placed bar.

This bikini is so X-rated, it comes with its own censor. Picture: Instagram/cultgaia

Despite the self-censoring bar, the rest of the skimpy top is completely see-through and is teamed with a pair of flesh-coloured pants.

The whole shebang gives onlookers the illusion that you're wearing something so racy, you've basically had to censor your own body. How bloody delightful.

The raunchy two-piece is definitely not for the faint-hearted but has gone viral as people declare it a very "unique" look.

Bizarrely, some people have been raving about it online, despite it coming with an eye-watering price tag of $850 - a staggering expense for something so tiny.

One person called it: "Perfection."

While someone else declared: "I want this bikini."

Another added: "That's one unique bikini top."

Despite being extremely daring, many have been flocking to buy the barely-there design. Picture: Instagram/camilaguper

Others however thought the bold, naked-looking bikini, was a "joke" because it was so skimpy.

"Seriously?" one user commented.

"Hahaha, this is the ultimate joke," another wrote.

The daring look is the work of Brazilian designer Adriana Degreas, who's teamed up with fashion brand Cult Gaia.

Adriana is known for her unusual bikinis, with her "creepy" hands bikini shocking the internet recently thanks to its bizarre design that makes it look like the wearer's boobs are being groped.

These barely-there bikinis though are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to minuscule swimmers recently.

In the past few months, we've been left scratching our heads over the "duct tape" bikini, utterly baffled by the tiny buckle bikini and just straight up concerned by the "naked" bikini.

The internet has collectively roared over many of the minuscule monstrosities, creating a hilarious subculture of bikini mocking.

Last week, one mum decided to tackle the issue at hand directly with a notorious tiny swimwear retailer.

In a lengthy rant on Facebook, Lorna Cronin, tackled a recent "dental floss" swimsuit, after a photo of the seemingly uncomfortable one-piece from fashion e-tailer Boohoo appeared in her Instagram feed.

DEAR BOOHOO SWIMWEAR.... 1: Are there pockets or something to tuck in me flaps nah? 2: Oh I must get a tan on my... Posted by Lorzy Lovey on Wednesday, 12 June 2019

She's not the only one who is fed up with the tiny swimwear trend, with a parody account being set up to deliberately mock the mind-boggling creations.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au