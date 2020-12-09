82ha property on river touted as huge investment opportunity

A multi-lot 82.9ha property on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd in Lowood will go to auction on December 17.

A multi-lot 82.9ha property on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd in Lowood will go to auction on December 17.

A RURAL property on the Brisbane River between Lowood and Fernvale on the market is getting plenty of interest and is being touted as a significant investment opportunity.

The multi-lot 82.9ha property on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd will go to auction next week.

Perhaps the biggest drawcard is a 40ML water licence from the river for any use.

The property has northern views from Mt Hancock with established grass for livestock, three dams and two water tanks with the largest capable of holding 140,000L.

It will go to auction in Brisbane on December 17.

The boundary is fully fenced with internal fencing for livestock.

The main entry is a 22-metre frontage on Glamorgan Vale Rd and the other three adjoining lots have direct access to the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

A small parcel of land on the banks of the river is where access to the water licence is granted.

Colliers International executive Peter Uebergang said the property has been in the owner’s family for more than 60 years.

“They’ve decided to put it on the market and move on,” he said.

Mr Uebergang said the potential of the property was obvious, whether it was for agriculture or setting up accommodation or agritourism ventures.

“There’s been a diverse range of interest around the property given it’s a multi-lot property with river front access that allows you to irrigate for any use on the property which is quite appealing to many different business ventures you could want to undertake there,” he said.

“Water is really a key feature given the climate conditions we’re in.

LOCAL NEWS: Councillor wants colleagues regularly drug, alcohol tested

“Water is liquid gold.

“The property has been more or less left vacant for a number of years. It’s a good upstart project to clear the land, which is clearable, to bring the pastures back.

“You could grow grass for cattle feed or make a significant grass knoll to build your home on. “It’s a brilliant opportunity in that it’s on the river and it’s elevated.

“There’s not too many properties that have that north facing aspect that are elevated with rural vistas.

“It just needs a bit of TLC.”

A high amount of interest has come from south east Queensland and Mr Uebergang said a couple of land owners from western Queensland had also made inquiries.

The property is being sold via auction on December 17 at level 30 of 111 Eagle St in the Brisbane CBD at 9am.

The sellers are highly motivated to sell before auction day.

For more information call Peter Uebergang on 0447 007 744.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.