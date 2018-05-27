Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLU SEASON: The flu vaccine protects you from four strains of the influenza virus - two type A viruses, called A/H1N1 and A/H3N2 and two type B influenza viruses, called B/Yamagata and B/Victoria.
FLU SEASON: The flu vaccine protects you from four strains of the influenza virus - two type A viruses, called A/H1N1 and A/H3N2 and two type B influenza viruses, called B/Yamagata and B/Victoria. iStock
Health

800,000 influenza vaccines secured to keep up with demand

ebony stansfield
by
26th May 2018 1:00 PM | Updated: 27th May 2018 8:40 AM

The Australian Government has secured an additional 800,000 influenza vaccines for Australians right across the country.

This includes an additional 500,000 doses, which will be manufactured in Parkville Melbourne.

This is on top of almost 10 million doses which have already been released this flu season under the National Immunisation Program (NIP), state programs and the private market.

This now represents an increase of 26.5 per cent from last year.

Of the total vaccines in the country, the Australian Government has made available over 5.1 million doses of seasonal influenza vaccines through the NIP.

Enhanced trivalent vaccines specifically designed for the elderly make up more than 3.4 million of these doses, which is enough to vaccinate more than 85 per cent of all individuals aged 65 years and older nationally.

This week 93,000 doses of trivalent seasonal influenza vaccines were secured, these are currently being distributed nationally.

By late next week a further 150,000 doses of quadrivalent vaccines will arrive in Australia and be distributed as quickly as possible to vaccination providers around the country.

Related Items

editors picks flu health vaccines
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'We were taken advantage of': Family's home dream shattered

    premium_icon 'We were taken advantage of': Family's home dream shattered

    Business Promise of swanky new family apartment in tatters as development misses deadline

    OVERSUPPLY: Where rental prices are about to drop

    premium_icon OVERSUPPLY: Where rental prices are about to drop

    Property Too many houses mean renters spoilt for choice

    Crime scene set up after fire at abandoned house

    Crime scene set up after fire at abandoned house

    Breaking Forensic investigators have been called in

    Three events that defined Australia's character

    Three events that defined Australia's character

    People and Places They have helped shape this country and its people

    Local Partners