80 jobs up for grabs at new 24-hour Macca's

COMING SOON: Construction of a new McDonald's restaurant is in full swing.

McDONALD'S is now accepting job applications for its latest Ipswich restaurant.

Due to open mid-July, the store will provide 80 new jobs and will be the second stand alone store in the Greater Springfield area.

The new restaurant will be located at 40 Augusta Parkway, Augustine Heights and will seat 87 customers and hold 40 car spaces.

A McDonald's spokeswoman said the company was excited about the new development and was looking forward to providing more jobs for local residents.

"We're excited about the opportunity to create more jobs for the community, as well as provide a modern space for families that is air-conditioned and has everything like wi-fi and phone-charging docks," Ms Taylor said.

"80 jobs is what you need to run a store fully because it will be open 24 hours, so you need people who can work those different hours."

The new Augustine Heights restaurant will be based on the latest McDonald's style and will feature self-serve kiosks, an indoor play place, dual lane drive-through, digital menus and a party room/business meeting room.

"It's a totally different layout and the counter will be fairly open so that the customers can see through to the kitchen and will be able to see everything that is going on," Ms Taylor said.

"Most McDonald's started to implement an indoor playground a couple of years ago and the playlands are always getting upgraded, so we have a big focus on keeping kids active."