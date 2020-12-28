80 drink drivers nabbed in Christmas road blitz

Eighty drink drivers were caught on Queensland roads over Christmas.

Eighty drink drivers were caught on Queensland roads over Christmas.

AT least 80 drink drivers have been nabbed by frustrated police on Queensland roads following a festive season blitz.

The shocking figure was recorded last week over a two-day period – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

During that time a further 29 drug drivers were also detected on state roads.

More than 5500 random breath tests were by conducted over that period.

The highest breath alcohol concentration recorded was 0.230 – more than four times the legal limit.

The horrifying discovery came after police intercepted a 49-year-old man travelling through a residential area in Nambour last week.

Police detected almost thirty drug drivers on Queensland roads over the Christmas period.

READ MORE: Road death toll surges during tragic Christmas week

READ MORE: NAMED: Lockyer locals busted for cannabis in 2020

Sadly, the number of drug and alcohol affected road-users adds to what is already a historically fatal time on state roads.

Last week proved a particularly tragic time on Queensland roads, bumping the current state road toll to 269 – 50 more deaths than last year.

Fortunately, no fatal crashes were recorded on Ipswich roads over the festive period.

At least four serious traffic accidents, however, took place since Wednesday last week.

It is important to note none of those incidents were confirmed to involve drugs or alcohol.

A Queensland Police spokesman said traffic operations would continue over the holiday period in the lead up to New Year’s Eve.

He said local police urged people drinking during celebrations to use alternate transport.