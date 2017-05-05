8-month-old baby taken from park: Police seek urgent help

Police are seeking urgent help to find this missing baby

POLICE are seeking urgent assistance from the public amidst a frantic search for a missing eight-month old baby boy.

The boy was taken from Logan Road at Holland Park about 10.35am yesterday who may be at significant risk.

A woman and the child did not make a scheduled appointment and there are now concerns for the child's safety.

The boy is described as Aboriginal in appearance, wearing a blue and green striped Bonds singlet and denim jeans.

The woman is described as Aboriginal in appearance, 160cm tall, proportionate build, 19-years-of-age, black hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a black and white striped dress.

The woman and the child are known to each other.