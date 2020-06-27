People are outraged at a seven-year-old girl lifting weights

Videos showing a young girl lifting incredible weights has caused uproar on social media with many questioning whether it’s safe.

As gyms begin to reopen, people are eager to get back to the grind and start getting their bodies back into shape at the weights station.

Two videos showing a seven-year-old girl dead-lifting and then squatting an incredible amount of weights is sure to put a lot of people to shame.

The videos have been met with disbelief over the stunning feats, however they've also caused a serious divide.

Debate raged on social media between users as the videos showing the youngster lifting 43 kgs racked up the views on Instagram.

The young girl, Brodie, is the daughter of Jes Bowen who has amassed a substantial following behind her workouts and company Militia Fitness.

Users were quick to questions if the heavy weights being lifted were safe for the youngster while others pointed out the stunting of her growth.

Studies have suggested weight training may harm a child's growth and lead to injuries or not increase muscle strength and should be done after adolescence, once bones have finished growing.

The video, posted by House of Highlights, has attracted just shy of 6000 comments at the time of writing with many left divided over the footage.

"Um … is this even safe for her at that age?" Aussie golfer Karl Vilips wrote.

"I may be wrong but don't think is safe for her," professional baseball player Wilson Contreras commented.

"LOL she's not growing anymore," user twill2x wrote.

"She's gonna be that height forever," user jake.bower wrote.

The comments regarding safety and her height being stunted flooded in, however not all were as worried, instead praising her perfect form when doing the lift.

"And her form is better than most adults!" user mrsvines wrote.

"Wow awesome," use mandyleighvelloen commented.

Jes has long shared videos of her and her daughter working out side-by-side in the gym, showing her even as a six-year-old squat lifting 24 kgs.

Despite the concern of those on social media, we highly doubt the mother and daughter duo will be giving up their gym workouts anytime soon as they continue to rack up the views and leave users in awe.

