Kid’s $10k spree on mum’s credit card

Kids are going bananas to find the special golden toy in the Coles Stikeez collection.

The collectibles craze that has swept across Australia has reached new heights after a Sydney mum found out her son used her credit card to buy a $10,000 Coles Stikeez tiny toy.

The rare "Billy Bananas" have been sold online for as much as $20,000, so the seven-year-old must have felt he had found a bargain.

But when Donna Jacob told her son he couldn't spend $10,000 on the Stikeez toy, he jumped on the computer and was able to buy the collectable toy anyway because his mother's credit card details were saved on the system.

The Sydney mother only discovered the purchase had been made after she received a confirmation email from eBay.

"I think it's just ludicrous this could happen," she told Seven News.

"It's certainly nothing we've budgeted for and nothing we can afford."

Ms Jacob contacted the seller, described the situation and asked if they would reimburse her of the eye-watering figure.

But she was ignored. She also got a similar response from PayPal which described the conundrum as "friendly fraud".

"Between PayPal and the bank, there should be at least one stopper that says 'hang on, this isn't right' … and no-one did," Ms Jacob said.

"I just don't go out and spend $10,000 in one transaction, so they definitely need protocols in place to stop this happening."

After the unlucky purchase was reported on Adelaide's Today Tonight program, eBay agreed to refund the mother.

"eBay understands there are unique circumstances in this case," a spokesperson told Seven News.

"As a result, the buyer will receive a refund for the purchase."

Like the golden ticket from Willy Wonka, shoppers have been going crazy for the rare collectibles of the Coles promotional campaign, with one given to shoppers who spend $30 in store.

There are 24 to collect and each one is a character with a profile.

There's Willow Watermelon, who loves summer, Penny Pear, who loves parties, Brodie Broccoli, who is "full of goodness".

But the most covetable of the collection is the golden Billy Banana. Only 100 are in circulation, and when you get a golden banana, you also get a $100 voucher.

But scarcity creates demand, and recently a mum-of-five sold a golden Billy Banana on eBay for $20,100.

A Coles spokesman told news.com.au earlier this month that it "certainly" did not encourage the selling of Stikeez.

"But once it's been given to the customers we can't control what they wish to do with it."

The spokesman added that it has been overwhelmed with the popularity of Coles Fresh Stikeez.

"So far only 34 of the rare gold Billy the Bananas have been claimed so there are still 66 out there to be found," the spokesman said.

"There are also four rare Stikeez including a shiny Eddie the Eggplant, sparkly Cooper the Carrot, see through Brodie the Broccoli and Carlo the Cucumber that glows in the dark."