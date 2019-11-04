$7k for sensory program for kids with challenges

CRAFT giant Cricut has donated $7045 to help kids with challenges at Redbank Plains State School.

The donation was from ticket sales at an all-day Craftathon, held at Brisbane's Victoria Park Golf Course over the weekend. People from all over the country converged on the event, which sold out in a matter of minutes.

The donation aims to provide support for the creation of sensory activities to allow children with special needs to interact and engage in classes with their peers.

"Community is everything to Cricut, and the CFA FB Group is a wonderful community of Australians, that are constantly providing advice and support to each other," said the company's CEO, Ashish Arora.

"We are constantly looking for ways to support our community and the causes and that matter most to them.

"Being able to provide much needed funds to a local state school to allow them to create programs for their pupils is at the core of our philosophy.

"Nothing delights us more than being able to empower our teachers and create the learning environment our kids need to thrive."

Head of inclusive practices at Redbank Plains, Julie Williams said the school's students come from some tough backgrounds.

"We plan to use this money to create a functional pathway for our students with disabilities, to access sensory activities that will support them to engage in our school environment," she said.

"Our students have a range of complex and challenging backgrounds. This donation will assist to support students' social and emotional development through sensory play and engagement activities."