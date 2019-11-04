Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DONATION: Ashish Arora, Cricut CEO, the Redbank Plains State School panther and Pam Coyle, principal.
DONATION: Ashish Arora, Cricut CEO, the Redbank Plains State School panther and Pam Coyle, principal. Adrian Masiello
News

$7k for sensory program for kids with challenges

Navarone Farrell
by
4th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRAFT giant Cricut has donated $7045 to help kids with challenges at Redbank Plains State School.

The donation was from ticket sales at an all-day Craftathon, held at Brisbane's Victoria Park Golf Course over the weekend. People from all over the country converged on the event, which sold out in a matter of minutes.

The donation aims to provide support for the creation of sensory activities to allow children with special needs to interact and engage in classes with their peers.

"Community is everything to Cricut, and the CFA FB Group is a wonderful community of Australians, that are constantly providing advice and support to each other," said the company's CEO, Ashish Arora.

"We are constantly looking for ways to support our community and the causes and that matter most to them.

"Being able to provide much needed funds to a local state school to allow them to create programs for their pupils is at the core of our philosophy.

"Nothing delights us more than being able to empower our teachers and create the learning environment our kids need to thrive."

Head of inclusive practices at Redbank Plains, Julie Williams said the school's students come from some tough backgrounds.

"We plan to use this money to create a functional pathway for our students with disabilities, to access sensory activities that will support them to engage in our school environment," she said.

"Our students have a range of complex and challenging backgrounds. This donation will assist to support students' social and emotional development through sensory play and engagement activities."

More Stories

Show More
craftathon cricut redbank plains state school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug-growing tradie owes $14k in fines

        premium_icon Drug-growing tradie owes $14k in fines

        Crime A tradie busted for growing marijuana blamed insomnia and anxiety for his offending.

        Barty’s slip of the tongue after jaw-dropping $6.4m windfall

        Barty’s slip of the tongue after jaw-dropping $6.4m windfall

        Tennis Ash Barty will finish the year as the World No.1

        Baseball bat robber tries to 'fine' man for bad behaviour

        premium_icon Baseball bat robber tries to 'fine' man for bad behaviour

        Crime The man threatened to bust the other man's leg.