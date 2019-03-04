More than 8000 tested, 78 nabbed in drink-drive operation

Police placed 17 random breath testing sites at exits along the southbound lanes of the M1 Pacific Motorway between Tweed Heads and Ballina.

ONE 41-year-old male driver was nabbed twice in two hours and more than 8,000 drivers tested in the area in a two-night, high-profile operation over the weekend by NSW Police.

On Saturday, the second night of Operation Nabbed - Northern, the intoxicated driver travelling south on the Pacific Highway was stopped for a random breath test at Sleepy Hollow and returned a positive reading, was arrested and then was caught driving in Brunswick Heads one and a half hours later.

Police initially arrested the man at 1.44am after he failed the breath test and his licence was suspended.

The driver of the silver-coloured Saab sedan was then stopped a second time at 3.02am for a traffic offence.

He was again subjected to a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.129 and was taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station.

During the two-day operation, 8091 breath tests were performed, 78 drink driving charges were laid and 338 Traffic Infringement Notices were issued.

Police placed 17 random breath testing sites at exits along the southbound lanes of the M1 (Pacific Motorway) between Tweed Heads and Ballina.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said impaired drivers "will not be tolerated" and will be removed from the road.

Far North Region Traffic Tactician Inspector Peter McMenamin said the operation was also about educating drivers who still embraced the myth that one more for the road was OK.

"If you are going have a few drinks before dinner, strongly consider having a sober driver around for the rest of the night," Insp McMenamin said.

"We also spoke to a considerable number of drivers who were perilously close to being over the limit themselves.

"So if you are thinking about that one more for the road, may we suggest no more for the road."

A 20-year-old woman was arrested about 10.30pm on Saturday after returning a reading of 0.190 when stopped for a random breath test at Middleton Street in Byron Bay.

In Queensland, a 37-year-old man from Arundel was charged after returning a positive reading of 0.362.