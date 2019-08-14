Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

$90M HAUL: Qld police smash global drug syndicate

by Cloe Read, Thomas Chamberlin
14th Aug 2019 9:49 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have seized 766kg of MDMA in a large targeted drug operation in southeast Queensland.

The investigation, which involved both Queensland and overseas jurisdictions, targeted an international organised crime syndicate linked to the distribution of large quantities of high-purity drugs.

 

Police have seized 766kg of MDMA powder in one of Queensland and Australia’s most significant drug seizures.
Police have seized 766kg of MDMA powder in one of Queensland and Australia’s most significant drug seizures.

Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker confirmed it was an international organised crime syndicate.

He said police had seized 766kg of MDMA. There was also 200kg of methampetamine, or ice, seized in Auckland in New Zealand last week.

Police also seized $108,000 in cash and vehicles.

The drugs seized have a potential street value of $90 million, police said.

Two United Kingdom citizens, a 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have been charged with drug possession and supply.

Police have seized 766kg of MDMA powder in one of Queensland and Australia’s most significant drug seizures.
Police have seized 766kg of MDMA powder in one of Queensland and Australia’s most significant drug seizures.

A 26-year-old Loganlea man has been charged with possession and supply and being a participant in a criminal organisation under the Queensland Serious and Organised Crime legislation.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said most of the warrants were in the southeast Queensland region.

A 51-year-old woman in New South Wales was also charged in relation to cash found.

More Stories

drug bust drug operation drugs editors picks mdma police

Top Stories

    Fire crews respond as ute goes up in flames

    premium_icon Fire crews respond as ute goes up in flames

    News Fire crews have responded to a car fire at a produce facility

    • 14th Aug 2019 9:31 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 164 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 164 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Police beef up presence after ‘threats’ at school

    premium_icon Police beef up presence after ‘threats’ at school

    News Dozens of police cars arrived at a school southwest of Brisbane

    Humble truckie first to announce tilt at councillor

    premium_icon Humble truckie first to announce tilt at councillor

    Council News A Brassall truckie and dad is the first to announce his intentions.