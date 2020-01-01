76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

IT HAS been a tumultuous year for business in Ipswich, with some of the city's staple employers, such as G.J. Gardener North Ipswich and Claypave going bust.

Many smaller businesses have opened in their wake, as well as some major employers, such as Australia Post and Rheinmetall.

Here is a comprehensive list of businesses that have opened and closed this year:

OPEN

• Taco Bell, East Ipswich

• Costco, Bundamba

• Teddy's Bakery, North Booval

• Saigon Bakehouse, East Ipswich

• Ipswich Central Hotel (formerly Johnny Ringo's)

• Eco Shot Cafe, Ripley

• Yamanto Bakery, Yamanto

• Oak Village Bakery, Bundamba

AusPost opens Redbank facility

Australia Post QLD, SA, and NT deliveries general manager Angela Creedon inside the new parcel delivery centre in Redbank.

AUSTRALIA Post's giant new parcel and delivery centre will be the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere and provide a job boom for Ipswich.

The $240 million Redbank facility can process 35,000 articles an hour. and started its rollers in October.

Cutting-edge technology, some of it Australian firsts, will significantly increase processing capability in the 50,000 sqm warehouse, including robotic arms and automated guided vehicles and parcel picker machines.

Between 150 and 200 new jobs will be created but the rest of the 500 jobs will be sourced from other sites.

Australia Post's group chief executive officer and managing director Christine Holgate said none of the corporation's existing facilities would compare.

She said the new centre would allow Australia Post to meet the rapidly growing demands of online shopping across Queensland and the rest of the country.

• Karalee Pizza, Karalee Shopping Village

• Enchanted Weddings and Events Hire, Ipswich

• Painted Fox Cosmetics, Booval

• Sparkes Hand Car Wash, Riverlink

• My Beauty Station, Karalee Shopping Centre

• Hunter Street Bakery and cafe, Brassall

• Brow and Beaute Boudoir, Ipswich

• Ballistic Brewery, Bar and Kitchen

• Vibe cafe, Springfield

• Runaway Coffee, Springfield

• Oikos, Ipswich

• Dollar Deals, Karalee

OIKOS a success

OIkos owner Brett Briggs.

IN THE tough world of inner-city cafes, one that opened this year has withstood one of the toughest trading periods in Ipswich's history.

Oikos, on Limestone St, in Ipswich Central opened in February on the former Beans and Greens Cafe site.

Owners Brett and Christie Briggs always had ambitions to run a cafe later in life but after a spanner was thrown in the works, they decided to fast track those plans.

The NDIS affected Brett's former job at a local disability support service and he took a redundancy.

Having been told a few months prior that the owner of the Beans and Greens Cafe in Ipswich was thinking about selling, they took the chance.

• iPlay, Riverlink

• Jett Espresso, Springfield Lakes

• The Cake Mobb, Ipswich

• Jack's cafe, Redbank Plaza

• Ripley Medical and Skin Clinic, Ripley

• Cute to Boot, Ipswich

Top of Town rocking again

Cute to Boot owner Toni Cochran has opened her store at the top of town.

CUTE to Boot opened in the Top of Town in March, fulfilling a dream of owner, Toni Cochran's.

After selling items online for several years, Ms Cochran opened the doors to her retail store.

"I'm filling a void in the local market. I sell things you don't find in the normal run of the mill shops," she said

When it came to choosing a location for her business, Mrs Cochran said she knew the CBD was the right fit for her.

• Australia Post, Redbank

• Rheinmetall, Redbank

• Woolworths, Karalee Shopping Village

• KFC, Springfield

• CAFBar, Redbank Motorway Estate

• Sudsy and Son Tattoos, Booval

• Heritage Coffee Corner, Ipswich Antique Centre

• Chapters Book Shop, Cafe and Wine Bar, Karalee

• Carl's Junior, Bundamba

• Millwater Tyrrell Law, Ipswich

• Princess Thai, Redbank Plaza

• Phat Boyz Smoking, Bundamba

• Briella Beautiful, Eastern Heights

• Simply Beautiful Fashion, North Ipswich

International chef on Mwy

Courtney Field, Ben and Liz Thorley and Amanda Taylor of CAFbar.

A RENOWNED chef opened up a bricks and mortar cafe in Redbank Motorway Estate in November.

CAFBar was the brainchild of Ben and Liz Thorley who have opened for business in the Redbank Motorway Estate. Mr Thorley is a chef of nearly 20 years and has worked in and managed eateries in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Dubai.

He said he recognised the need for quality food in the area with the AusPost facility operating from October.

• Uncle Bill's Takeaway, East Ipswich/Brassall (closed and re-opened at Brassall)

• Sew What, Ipswich

• Tranquil Tea, Ipswich

• Xtreme Performance Physio, Ipswich

• Getta Burger, Springfield Lakes

• The Pooch Pamperer, Ipswich

• Eden Brew House, Redbank Plains (formerly Pig and Whistle)

• Clint's Farm Fresh Produce

CLOSED

• H Fresh, Redbank Plaza,

• Far East, West Ipswich

• Journey's Kitchen and Bar (now Vibe Kitchen and Bar)

• Ell-Jays Haberdashery, Alterations and Mending, Raceview

• Banjos Bar, Ipswich

• Nu Orleans Burlesque Lounge, Ipswich

• Arcadia, Ipswich

• BCC Ipswich City Cinemas, Ipswich

Century-old brickworks company put into voluntary administration

Alan Anderson from Claypave.

AS OF August, the search was on to find a buyer for the century-old brickworks company Claypave.

The company was put into voluntary administration in March, owing $4.9 million to the Commonwealth Bank and $700,000 to trade creditors.

It had accrued liabilities of $2 million in employee entitlements.

Liquidator Adam Ward from insolvency specialist Worrells said marketing for the sale of Claypave had started.

"Once the sale is complete, I am still expecting all creditors to be paid in full," he said.

All priority creditors, employees, are expected to be paid in full after the sale is completed. Mr Ward insisted Claypave would not be a "doomsday story" and said the sale of the business was the best-case scenario.

The company's financial problems were caused by an oversupply of bricks in a low-demand market.

Directors of the 100-year-old brick manufacturing company kept its kiln running at a cost of $100,000 in gas each month, which created an oversupply of stock.

About 60 workers from the production side of the Dinmore company lost their jobs as a result of the liquidation.

Mr Ward expected the sale to be finalised by year's end.

• Gemulitch, Ipswich

• Crossroad Books, Ipswich

• Suburban Eats, Ipswich

• Victorious Fitness Supplements, Redbank Plains

• Cactus Espresso Bar, Ipswich

Favourite cafe closes its doors

Rachel Nolan owner of Cactus Espresso Bar, formerly in the Top of Town.

CACTUS Espresso extracted its last brew in Ferbuary in another blow to the city's struggling central business district.

Owner Rachel Nolan, the former Member for Ipswich, had announced late 2018 her cafe was up for sale. She then announced it would close, the ending of a dream.

"The demise of Cactus is, at least in our view, a real tragedy for Ipswich," she said, adding after 15 years of business, trading conditions in the Ipswich CBD "have become too hard".

• Nightowl, Ipswich

• Robbos Bakery (2x)

• Hot Bread Bin, Silkstone

• Pig N Whistle, Redbank Plains

• Charlies Bar and Grill, Ipswich

• Chinese Asian Cuisine, Ipswich

• RT Edwards, statewide

• Arcadia, Ipswich

• Claypave, New Chum

Manufacturing stops abruptly

HA Manufacturers on Berry Street has closed down.

HA MANUFACTURERS, in Yamanto left customers in the dark to its closure.

Piles of mail and customer reviews online saying they had not received product were the only signs it had stopped operating in April.

The business was established more than 27 years ago, and the only evidence of its closure is the abandoned building and a poor Google review.

"Contracted this company... to build a carport... money gone and no carport," it read.

• Sizzlers, East Ipswich

• Puckles, Booval

• Wendy's, Riverlink

• Cormorant Bay cafe, Wivenhoe

• Ipswich Coffee Hub, Bundamba

• HA Manufacturers, Yamanto