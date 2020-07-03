Drugged-up truckie choked woman during crime spree

THE reality of drug and alcohol abuse was laid bare as a Mackay born and bred man pleaded guilty to 52 charges.

Scott Hodgetts's shocking behaviour included choking his partner, repeat dangerous driving, robbery, break and enter, arson, theft, stealing and wilful damage.

Mackay District Court heard the 32-year old former truck driver and was jailed for 7.5 years and is banned absolutely from ever holding a driver's licence.

Judge Tony Moynihan said between August 21, 2017 and January, 7 2018, Hodgetts committed "very serious offences".

"The offending included you unlawfully using motor vehicles, dangerously driving motor vehicles, entering premises, stealing and receiving property, robbery, choking your partner," he said.

"You grabbed her around the throat with both your hands and squeezed, causing difficulty to her breathing.

"There was arson to a motor vehicle to which you were a party, possessing dangerous drugs, and you committed a series of so-called ram raids to businesses. You were disqualified from driving at the relevant times.

"The victims have suffered substantial loss and harm and have been adversely affected by your offending."

The court heard Hodgetts committed some of the crimes while on bail and subject to an intensive correction order.

Judge Moynihan said Hodgetts was an "alcoholic" and had "abused drugs in the past".

Defence barrister Scott McLennan said his client wanted to apologise to his court, the police and his victims.

"He told me he is deeply remorseful and ashamed," Mr McLennan said.

"He's completed a number of occupational courses related to resilience and drug and alcohol abuse."

Hodgetts will be eligible for parole on July 6 as 899 days was declared as time already served.

Convictions were recorded.

