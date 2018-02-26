Menu
A major earthquake has been registered in Papua New Guinea this morning (Picture: Geoscience Australia).
News

7.5 magnitude quake strikes Papua New Guinea

by Michael Mehr
26th Feb 2018 5:40 AM

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea early this morning, seismologists say.

 

The quake's epicentre was around 90 kilometres south of Porgera in Enga province, according to Geoscience Australia. US seismologists said some casualties and damage were possible.

 

 

There is no tsunami threat to Australia, the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said after the quake struck at 4.44am Sydney time. A 5.6-magnitude aftershock was recorded at 5.11am.

 


BOM tweets no tsunami threat.

 

