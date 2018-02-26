7.5 magnitude quake strikes Papua New Guinea
A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea early this morning, seismologists say.
Big 7.6 quake in PNG @USGSBigQuakes pic.twitter.com/v9kCClIdWY— Joe O'Brien (@JoeABCNews) February 25, 2018
The quake's epicentre was around 90 kilometres south of Porgera in Enga province, according to Geoscience Australia. US seismologists said some casualties and damage were possible.
New Guinea, Papua New Guinea #earthquakes 7.3 followed by 5.7 mag in country (not ocean) https://t.co/g0rP8b5dZT #PNG #eq #wx #quake #climate pic.twitter.com/UAlMJXEuja— Cecalli Helper (@Cecalli_Helper) February 25, 2018
There is no tsunami threat to Australia, the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said after the quake struck at 4.44am Sydney time. A 5.6-magnitude aftershock was recorded at 5.11am.
M7.6 quake on-land in Papua New Guinea; appears to line up with reverse fault; USGS has yellow PAGER alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. https://t.co/gPffyWdWk2 https://t.co/Dv0zM8Swoh pic.twitter.com/xzrWRc27BN— Jascha Polet (@CPPGeophysics) February 25, 2018
No #tsunami threat to Australia from mag. 7.5 #earthquake near New Guinea Highlands, PNG. Latest info. at https://t.co/Tynv3ZPROS. pic.twitter.com/nM1oBVKylG— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 25, 2018