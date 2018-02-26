7.5 magnitude quake strikes Papua New Guinea

A major earthquake has been registered in Papua New Guinea this morning (Picture: Geoscience Australia).

A major earthquake has been registered in Papua New Guinea this morning (Picture: Geoscience Australia).

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea early this morning, seismologists say.

The quake's epicentre was around 90 kilometres south of Porgera in Enga province, according to Geoscience Australia. US seismologists said some casualties and damage were possible.

There is no tsunami threat to Australia, the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said after the quake struck at 4.44am Sydney time. A 5.6-magnitude aftershock was recorded at 5.11am.

M7.6 quake on-land in Papua New Guinea; appears to line up with reverse fault; USGS has yellow PAGER alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. https://t.co/gPffyWdWk2 https://t.co/Dv0zM8Swoh pic.twitter.com/xzrWRc27BN — Jascha Polet (@CPPGeophysics) February 25, 2018



BOM tweets no tsunami threat.