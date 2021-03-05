Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for.
James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for.
Crime

74yo slapped with stalking charge over takeaway shop tiff

Felicity Ripper
Felicity Ripper
5th Mar 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 74-year-old who can't walk without assistance has been charged with stalking over what he says was a falling out with the owner of his local takeaway shop.

James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for on Thursday.

Outside court, the Maroochydore man said he had to ride his mobility scooter past the shop, which the charge related to, daily in order to get to the supermarket and his doctor's appointments.

He said he had some disagreements with the owner of the shop which he had previously been a customer of.

But he was surprised when he was charged with stalking.

"I was really angry," he said.

Car bursts into flames after crash with truck

Woman throws dog at victim in 'unusual' assault

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription to win

Mr Green, who has limited movement after suffering a stroke, is accused of stalking the man between April 1, 2020 and January 12, 2021.

In court, lawyer Ben Rynderman said he had taken a Legal Aid application from Mr Green and he expected the matter would be discussed with police prior to the next mention.

"I will be offering Mr Green advice as to the merit of the case against him and what constitutes stalking," Mr Rynderman later told the Daily.

The matter was adjourned to March 29 and Mr Green's bail was enlarged.

Community Newsletter SignUp
court crime editors picks maroochydore stalking
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Final lots up for grabs at Ripley estate

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Final lots up for grabs at Ripley estate

        Property Developers credit popular HomeBuilder scheme as deciding factor

        • 5th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Police catch prisoner with needle hidden in buttocks

        Premium Content Police catch prisoner with needle hidden in buttocks

        News Man jailed for secreting used syringe while held at watch-house

        • 5th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘Delays expected’ as work continues on bridge

        Premium Content ‘Delays expected’ as work continues on bridge

        News The Cunningham Hwy remains partially-closed days after a truck collided with three...

        NOT AGAIN: Trail of destruction caused by wild storms

        Premium Content NOT AGAIN: Trail of destruction caused by wild storms

        News Many residents say their homes have sustained more damage as result of the heavy...