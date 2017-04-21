26°
74-year-old uni graduate proves you're never too old

Andrew Korner
21st Apr 2017
NEVER TOO LATE: Cec Maddox will graduate with a USQ Master of Business Research.
NEVER TOO LATE: Cec Maddox will graduate with a USQ Master of Business Research.

THEY say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but nobody seems to have told that to retiree Cec Maddox.

On the same day Mr Maddox celebrates his 74th birthday, he will also celebrate the kind of achievement usually reserved for people less than a third of his age.

Today, Mr Maddox will graduate from the University of Southern Queensland with a Master of Business Research.

He will be one of about 170 graduands to receive their testamurs at the USQ Springfield and USQ Ipswich graduation ceremonies at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Mr Maddox is no stranger to the University. This will be his second degree having graduated with a Bachelor of Business at the Darling Downs Institute of Advanced Education (DDIAE) in 1985.

"My journey as an undergraduate at DDIAE, to a Higher Degree by Research (HDR) and now undertaking a PhD is proof it's never too late to study something you're passionate about," he said.

"Graduating with a Master of Business Research will be one of the greatest milestones in my life."

Mr Maddox had a long professional career in business, spanning 40 years and including natural resources, manufacturing, roads and transport.

During his career, he noticed what he referred to as a deficiency in the quality of people in managerial positions in Australian companies.

Having retired about 10 years ago, Mr Maddox said he took great satisfaction from being able to further his education and use his expertise to help improve the quality of Australian managers.

"During my time at USQ, I have been able to identify and explore theories behind how business firms are structured and why they behave the way they do," he said.

"This has given me a much deeper understanding about companies which I'm continuing to explore through my PhD.

"I've still got a couple of years of study to go and even after that, I reckon I'll have a very good book in me.

"You're only as old as you feel and to me, age has been no barrier. It will be a while before I feel like I'm 74 years old."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cec maddox mature age students usq graduation

74-year-old uni graduate proves you're never too old

NEVER TOO LATE: Cec Maddox will graduate with a USQ Master of Business Research.

