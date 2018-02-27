74 people with 99 charges after major police crackdown

CLOSE to 75 people have been charged with 99 offences following a four-day police operation targeting drug driving and illicit drug use in Peak Crossing.

Police say the operation was between February 16 and 19 and coincided with a local festival.

Earth Frequency Festival was on at Peak Crossing at that time.

Officers from Harrisville police, the Roadside Drug Testing Unit, Road Policing Task Force, Ipswich Road Policing Unit, Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad, Brisbane Dog Squad and general duties officers from across the Ipswich district were involved in the crack down.

Police say while whilst the general behaviour of festival patrons and road users was positive, there was an increase in driver's being detected under the influence of drugs and/or liquor, with 27 people charged, compared to last year

These results are of significant concern to local police as the effects of driving whilst under the influence of drugs can severely impact the ability of the driver, including their reaction time and inability to judge distance and speed, a spokesperson said.

During the operation, 35 people were charged with a total of 56 drug related offences.

During one of these arrests police found a large sum of money which was concealed in a vehicle.

It will be alleged this money was obtained through the sale of dangerous drugs inside of the festival.

Six people were charged with driving whilst unlicensed or disqualified and four people were charged with driving unregistered or uninsured vehicles.

A further 101 Traffic Infringement Notices were issued for a variety of offences including speeding, drivers using mobile phones and defective vehicles.

Harrisville police will continue to conduct coordinated operations to reduce road trauma and illicit drug use in the local community.