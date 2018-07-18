737 highlight as young guns aim for the skies

A GROUP of high school students are on their way to a high-flying career in aviation after taking part in a two-day camp at the University of Southern Queensland's Springfield campus.

The USQ Aviation Two-Day Experience provided an opportunity for two dozen Year 11 and 12 students who have a strong interest in aviation to get a taste of the booming industry.

Springfield's Nicole Spencer-Scarr, who has her sights set on becoming a pilot, said the camp allowed her to get an inside look of what her life could be like after school.

"I really enjoyed listening to everyone's stories and their experiences breaking into the industry,” the St Peters Lutheran College student said.

"When it comes to flying as a career, I'm not too sure yet whether I want a job with one of the major airlines or fly smaller planes, so I used this camp to get more of an insight into the different career opportunities.

"The highlight from the camp was definitely using the 737 flight simulator, but even the workshops were really good.”

The camp featured guest speakers such as QantasLink Chief Pilot, Captain Adrian Young, Alliance Airlines Chief Pilot Rick Heaton and female pilot Tamara Vessi.

USQ Head of Aviation and Logistics Professor Paul Bates said the University was committed to inspiring and educating the next generation of pilots and other aviation professionals.

"Women are key to the future of the industry and here at USQ we're very proud of attracting more women into our Aviation degree program and to show them the pathways into the industry,” he said.

"About 25 per cent of our Aviation student cohort are women, which is significantly higher than the national rate in Australia.”

