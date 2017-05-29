'720 Ipswich people in jobs thanks to State's work program'

The Palaszczuk Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work program is getting Queenslanders into jobs, with the latest figures showing nearly two thirds of graduates are now in secure employment, including 729 in Ipswich.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the Palaszczuk Government was delivering on its commitment to create jobs.

Ms Howard said since the Palaszczuk Government had reinstated the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative, which the LNP Government scrapped, 11,600 Queenslanders had completed a program, and 7,400 were now employed.

"In Ipswich, 954 Queenslanders have completed a Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, and 729 are now in secure employment," she said.

"What's more, 40 have gone on to further training or returned to school. This is great news for the Ipswich region and shows this initiative is delivering real results for Queensland.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said in less than two years, the Palaszczuk Government had funded a total $12.3 million for 51 programs in the Ipswich region.

"This includes $1.1 million for Apprenticeships Queensland to help train 60 people in construction, and a total $1.3 million for Tivoli Social Enterprises Ltd to help train 84 people," he said.

"Under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative, community organisations are provided funding to help train unemployed and under-employed people in the community, including disengaged youth, mature age job seekers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, people with a disability and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

"We have committed $240 million over four years to ensure Queenslanders get the skills, qualifications and experience needed to secure long term employment."

Last month the Palaszczuk Government announced an extra $10 million for the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Community Recovery package, to focus on rebuilding areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Debbie and subsequent flooding.

Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said 10 projects in Queensland had been approved so far under this package, and more were expected.

"Organisations and councils in areas that were affected by Cyclone Debbie can still apply for funding to run training programs that will help job-seekers get trained and job-ready, while rebuilding damaged infrastructure," she said.

For more information on Skilling Queenslanders for Work, visit training.qld.gov.au/sqw