$70,000 in loot at Ipswich home

The couple made off with $40,000 worth of mobile phones from the electronics retailer. Contributed

A COUPLE from Bellbird Park allegedly ram-raided the Harvey Norman at Oxley and made off with $40,000 worth of mobile phone equipment.

The couple ignored big ticket items when they rammed a truck into the electronics store in the four minute raid, breaking the glass mobile phone cabinet and stuffing their loot into bags.

They then piled the goods into the truck and fled.

When police raided their home later, they also uncovered $30,000 worth of building supplies.

The pair will face more than 50 charges between them in court later this month.