Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The couple made off with $40,000 worth of mobile phones from the electronics retailer.
The couple made off with $40,000 worth of mobile phones from the electronics retailer. Contributed
Crime

$70,000 in loot at Ipswich home

Navarone Farrell
by
10th Jun 2019 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COUPLE from Bellbird Park allegedly ram-raided the Harvey Norman at Oxley and made off with $40,000 worth of mobile phone equipment.

The couple ignored big ticket items when they rammed a truck into the electronics store in the four minute raid, breaking the glass mobile phone cabinet and stuffing their loot into bags.

They then piled the goods into the truck and fled.

When police raided their home later, they also uncovered $30,000 worth of building supplies.

The pair will face more than 50 charges between them in court later this month.

ipswich crime ipswich police ram-raid
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Home invasion fail after social media post

    premium_icon Home invasion fail after social media post

    Crime There were knocks at the door and two masked youths barged inside.

    • 10th Jun 2019 6:07 PM
    Ipswich businesses encouraged to support Pyjama Day

    premium_icon Ipswich businesses encouraged to support Pyjama Day

    News Wear your pjs to work and help raise funds for kids in foster care

    • 10th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    Evanglist who raped, abused choir girls facing deportation

    premium_icon Evanglist who raped, abused choir girls facing deportation

    Crime Shartiel Nibigira convicted of raping and abusing two girls.

    Cruelty probe after dead dog found in river

    premium_icon Cruelty probe after dead dog found in river

    Crime Dog found weighted down at popular Ipswich boat ramp