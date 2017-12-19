7,000 free Kripsy Kreme donuts on offer tomorrow

TOMORROW is the day to claim your share of 7000 free original glazed Krispy Kreme donuts but in an exciting festive twist, a free t-shirt has also been thrown in.

The state's first drive-through Krispy Kreme store is opening at Redbank Plains on December 20 and they'll be giving away 7,000 original glazed donuts for free over the four days leading up to Christmas Eve.

The first 25 donut addicts in the queue tomorrow morning will also receive a limited edition t-shirt so they can look the part.

There are lots of other giveaways on offer too.

Nutella, strawberry, caramel, apple custard crumble, Christmas theme, gingerbread, peanut butter, vanilla and strawberry jam varieties are also available.

The signature original glazed doughnuts are made using the original recipe, dating back to 1930s. Best served hot, Krispy Kreme fans can look out for the iconic 'hot now' light which signals doughnuts are hot and freshly glazed.

The grand opening starts at 8am and the drive through opens at 9am.

Redbank Plains store manager Jammy Cruz said the new store created plenty of job opportunities for keen workers.

"I am thrilled to be opening the state's first-ever Krispy Kreme drive through. Many local employment opportunities have been created by our new Redbank Plains store and we have an enthusiastic team of 30 new starters joining the Krispy Kreme family," she said.

Krispy Kreme's CMO Russell Schulman said Australia was the first country outside of North America to open a Krispy Kreme store.

"We are very excited to expand the brand in Queensland with our first ever drive thru store in Redbank Plains. The growth in the Ipswich-Springfield corridor has been considerable the last several years and we are truly excited about being a part of this growing community," he said.

The first fast and convenient drive through option means customers can now roll right up to the Redbank Plains store and get their hands on one of its signature treats to-go. Guests will also be able to dine in at its 60-seat capacity store and enjoy a full delicious doughnut range, seasonal specials, barista crafted coffee, shakes and bagels.

The Krispy Kreme Redbank Plains store will be open from 6am until late every day.

The $20 million Redbank Plains Convenience Centre development started in May and there is enough room for another three drive through shops, including Origin Kebabs and US burger giant Carl's Jr Burger and 10 retail tenancies including and Caltex.

Carl's Jr Burger is expected to open in late January after rain delayed construction and the original opening date planned for this month.

Urban Construct's Managing Director Todd Brown says the remaining available tenancies range in size from 75 to 210sqm and would suit a variety of small businesses.

"We expect the site will be rounded out by convenience offerings, takeaways and professions such as medical and personal services," says Mr Brown.

"The suburb's population is growing by 10.4 per cent each year, with more than 30,000 residents currently within the centre's 3km catchment radius.

"Whether they need groceries, coffee, fuel or a takeaway dinner, the Redbank Plains Convenience Centre will become a positive part of residents' daily lives."