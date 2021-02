More than 700 customers are without power this evening in the Lockyer Valley after a storm ripped through the Lockyer Valley.

At 7.15pm on Tuesday, Energex reported 151 customers were without power in Adare.

Another 596 customers in Gatton were also suffering from outages.

The outages are reported to be caused by "damage due to severe weather".

Energex will provide an update on the situation at 8.30pm.