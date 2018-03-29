70 years of marriage 'worth the hard work'

LOVING LIFE: Lillian and James Lane celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at home in the Milford Grange retirement village.

Sarah Marshall

THERE was plenty of cake to go around at James and Lillian Lane's home at Milford Grange retirement village.

The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week and Mr Lane, 95, and Mrs Lane, 91, spent their special day relaxing with neighbours.

The couple met after Mr Lane worked on Lillian's uncle's farm in Oakey.

"We had known each other for many years. When I was 18, I went to the RAAF," Mr Lane said.

Mr Lane served as a wireless operator in the air force.

When he returned, he did his builder's apprenticeship with Frank Quinn and went on to build four of the family's houses over the subsequent years.

The pair was engaged on Mrs Lane's 21st birthday and married soon after in Toowoomba.

Mr and Mrs Lane had seven children together, including Pam, Judy, Sue, twin boys Neil and Keith, and the two youngest girls, Margaret and Kris.

"Jim has always been very involved in family life. He never drank or smoked. He is a very good man," Mrs Lane said.

Mr Lane said his favourite thing about his wife was: "Everything. I love everything."

Mrs Lane said staying together was worth the hard work.

"People have been very good to us, and we have been good to each other," Mrs Lane said.