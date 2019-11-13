70 workers set to lose their jobs as liquidation draws near

WORKERS from an Ipswich earth-moving business in operation for more than 50 years are are awaiting news on a final shut-down date.

Bachmann Plant Hire was put into administration in September after an insolvency firm was appointed to parent company MRS Services Group.

Sule Arnautovic, Bradd Morelli and Trent Devine of Jirsch Sutherland were appointed administrators to MRS and Bachmann Plant Hire.

Mr Arnautovic said a second meeting with creditors on Friday would determine when liquidation commences.

He said about 70 staff would lose their jobs.

"BPH employees will hopefully recieve entitlements in the new year," he said.

"A BPH equipment sale will likely be concluded in the first week of December."

A long-time employee of 15 years, who wished to remain anonymous, told the QT workers were informed in a meeting with administrators on Tuesday afternoon that the business will go into liquidation on November 29.

Employees are in "wind down mode" until then.

The employee said it was a hard time of year to be handed the news, with many workers unlikely to secure work in the same field until February.

"I'm just sitting in limbo until the day they say 'as of today you're terminated'," he said.

"It's just leaving us nothing over Christmas.

"We know what our industry is like at the moment, it is very quiet. You've got to have enough financials now to see you through until at least February, until anyone will look at hiring again.

"Some have been there 20 years plus. For a lot of them, it's the only job they've ever had."