70 new carparks touted in $3m train station upgrade

COMMUTERS will get more parking spaces at the growing Ebbw Vale train station, with the State Government calling for tenders in the $3million upgrade.

The state will deliver more than 70 new spaces and 24 bike-parking areas to accommodate growth in the area.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said Ipswich commuters were part of the record 182 million trips across the south east in the 2017-2018 financial year.

"Once complete, the $3million upgrade will bring the total number of parks to 140 and include improved lighting and CCTV," she said.

"The project is not only a win for local commuters, but also the local economy with nine jobs to be supported over the life of the project."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the upgrade would be delivered as part of the Palaszczuk Government's $116million election commitment to expand capacity at nine other southeast Queensland park 'n' rides and provide more than 2300 new car parks over the next five years.

Mrs Miller encouraged local business to tender for the project, "which will help our local economy and jobs".

Visit www.translink.com.au or phone 131230 for more.