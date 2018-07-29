Menu
Colourful coral on the Great Barrier Reef.
Travel

Vote Queensland in quest for new wonders

by Jeremy Pierce
29th Jul 2018 8:45 AM | Updated: 2:15 PM

EIGHT of the Sunshine State's tourism hot spots are in the running of a national search for the 7 Wonders of Australia.

The Daintree Rainforest, the Great Barrier Reef, Fraser Island, Lady Elliot Island, Whitehaven Beach, the SS Yongala wreck, Wallaman Falls, and dinosaur fossil sites have been nominated in the search, spearheaded by leading travel company Experience Oz.

A stunning view of the Daintree Rainforest.
Fifty sites, landmarks and architectural icons submitted by state and regional tourism organisations from across the country have been short-listed, including world­ famous attractions such as the Blue Mountains, Port Arthur, the Sydney Opera House, and Uluru.

Only WA has more nominations than Queensland.

Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island.
Tourism Minister Kate Jones said she was delighted that Queensland destinations were so prominent on the initial shortlist.

Australia’s largest fish fossil at Richmond in Central Queensland.
"Queensland has continually topped 'best of' lists around the world. We are seeing record numbers of visitors into the state, and I am sure Queensland's iconic experiences will perform well throughout voting," she said.

Katie Purling at Wallaman Falls. Picture: Instagram / @mycolourfulworld_
Experience Oz marketing manager Matt Hobbs said the final seven would be voted for by the public to create a true list of wonders.

Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.
Voting closes on October 7.

A panel of experts will then whittle the top 20 nominees into the final top seven Wonders of Australia in November.

Lady Elliot Island. Picture: Tourism and Events Queenaldn
The SS Yongala wreck. Picture: Brian Cassey
Vote for your favourite Queensland natural wonders at 7wonders.experienceoz.com.au/voting

