7 weird things about Easter that you didn't know

1. Nobody knows

It is commonly thought that the word Easter comes from a pagan figure called Easter (or Easter) who was celebrated as the goddess of spring by the Saxons of Northern Europe. The only problem with this theory is that it has no basis in history. The same is true of the origin of the Easter bunny and Easter eggs-no one knows for sure how these things became a part of Easter observances.

2. How do you eat your choc bunny?

When people gorge on a chocolate Easter bunny, 76 per cent bite off the ears first, 5 per cent go for the feet and 4 per cent opt for the tail.

3. What's your favourite?

The world's most popular eggs is the Cadbury Crème Egg. Imported from the UK, from January 1 until Easter the Cadbury factory in Birmingham, England produces 1.5 million of them every day. In some countries they also come in Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Caramel, and Orange. If you're in the UK you can also get Crème Egg Biscuits, deep fried Crème Eggs and Crème Egg Ice Cream. OMG. OMG. OMG.

4. How many do your kids get?

A recent survey in the UK showed that the average amount of eggs each child in the UK got for Easter was 8.8 per year. That's double their daily recommended calorie intake for a whole week.

5. Easter jellybeans

In the USA, 90 million chocolate bunnies and 91.4 billion eggs are produced each year. Our American cousins also like to fill eggs with jellybeans, consuming over 16 million of them every Easter.

6. Spare a dollar?

The most expensive egg ever produced was sold in 2007, when a gold and pink enamel diamond encrusted egg made for the Russian royal family in 1902 as gift from French aristocrat Baron Edouard de Rothschild sold for almost 9 million pounds sterling. To be exact in Aussie dollars, that's $15.3 million. Don't expect that one to be half price at Big W on Easter Monday.

7. The tallest egg

Standing 10.39 metres and weighing 7,200kg, a chocolate egg made in Italy in 2007 was taller than a giraffe. Portugal holds the record for the largest decorated egg, which reached 15 metres in height in 2008.