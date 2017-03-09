7 reasons why we love Simon from MAFS

1. He's from Ipswich!

Despite the fact what people think of us Ipswichians, Simon is a proud local who throughout the show has been proud to show off Ipswich and the surrounding areas to his lovely bride…and Australia! He used the Pumpyard to tell his friends about going on the show, then Viva Italia for his dinner with family and friends, more proof Simon supports local business.

Simon is a born and bred Ipswich lad. Effi Cohen

2. That 80's hair

It takes guts to have curly hair that was taken straight from a Culture Club meets Duran Duran video (google these bands if you are under 30), and proudly go on national television. Despite getting it all cut off, we love you for being who you are Simon! Plus 80s music is the best. Fact.

Booval business owner Simon McQuillan. Supplied by Channel 9.

3. Simple man, simple pleasures

The home visit where Alene had to live at Simons 'Bachelor Pad' proved that he's a simple man with simple pleasures. While other 'Bachelors' in the show filled their homes with swanky technology that didn't work (like Anthony), or whatever his mum left out for him to play with (Jesse - Australia's oldest toddler), Simon proudly showed of his home to the nation, consisting of an empty fridge, a bed and a couch from A-Mart bought for about $199 during the Easter sales.

Who needs 'stuff' anyway? Another reason why we love you Simon!

4. He's a gentleman

This should be number one to be honest. Time and time again the 'boys' from MAFS have had one too many beers and turned into teenage yobbos. Yet Simon and his partner in crime Sean have always remained sober, in control, and behaved in a way that most women in all honestly, would want a man to behave. The way they stuck up for Cheryl when Andrew was bagging her out gave hope to single women across the nation that maybe 'good guys are out there'.

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough in the new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

5. He's not rushing it

Despite being pushed by everyone on the show from the other victims to the producers, Simon refuses to be rushed into a relationship with Alene. It's clear he wants to take his time, get to know her first, become good friends then see what happens, and good on him for sticking to his guns. Nobody likes a bloke who expects everything on a platter on the first date, and if you like that kind of bloke, good luck finding one who will stick around. Simon's a romantic gentlemen, and that's another reason why we love him.

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

6. He's in touch with his feelings

When Simon cried on national television about the death of his father, a whole nation cried with him. Here's a bloke who loves his Dad, and doesn't care if Australia sees him shed a tear over losing his mate. After all Simon's been through with his health, and losing his Dad, it's not only a reason why we love him, but why all of the nation wants him to find true love.

7. He's an avid QT reader

He's a local businessman so he's in touch with what's happening in Ipswich via the QT, and if he isn't, he soon will be when he hears about this article.