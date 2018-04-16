7 New jobs to apply for now

A barista is one of the jobs that are available in Springfield right now.

A barista is one of the jobs that are available in Springfield right now.

HERE'S seven new jobs available in Springfield right now.

1. Solution Architect at GE.

As the Solution Architect, this role will see you working closely with our valued clients to understand their needs, and develop strategies tailored to implementing the ServiceMax, and related applications, within their organisation.

You will independently lead and make standard recommendations on workflow, application, interface, reports, testing and uploads to customers through the implementation process.

You will also be responsible for activation readiness and support as well as post-activation checkups, whilst working collaboratively with internal teams and& clients, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Read more here

2. Store Manager at ZiNG Springfield.

Our Store Managers are the powerhouses of our team. Working directly with both customers and team members on a daily basis you constantly deliver on our brand promise by offering exceptional customer service and engaging team training.

We are hiring specifically for our Springfield store. This full time position is a fantastic opportunity to join a close knit family of passionate people who strive to be very the best that no one ever was!

Read more here

3. Property Manager First National

We are seeking an enthusiastic self-motivated person able to work in a team environment using the latest software and technology to enable you to perform at your best.

We regard our staff as very valuable so select our people for their attitude.

We offer a dynamic culture, fantastic in-office support and latest technology, company car as well as checklists and procedures as extra support. We are focused on delivering the best results for our clients and building relationships based on strong honest foundations.

Read more here

4. Group Lead Educator Queensland Childcare Services

We are presently seeking a Group Leader Educator to commence at our Child Care centre located in Springfield. Excellent support from the management team will be provided to you with a well resourced room, regular equipment purchases and air-conditioned large, spacious rooms.

Read more here

5. Barista

We are currently looking for a Barista - All Rounder who has a passion for coffee, well presented and bright personality to join their team in the Springfield area.

Our client is offering flexible hours approximately 15-25 hours a week for the right candidate, both weekdays and weekends. Potential full time hours.

Your new company is no ordinary cafe! It's a place where you can kick your feet up, read a few books, magazines, activities and a great way to catch up with your friends and family!

Read more here

6. Chiropratic receptionist/ Admin assistant

We have an excellent opportunity to join our team in our Springfield based private practice. We require an enthusiastic and confident person to work on our extremely busy reception and handle the needs of our patients.

We have a fantastic work environment and work ethic and seek a like-minded individual to fit into our caring family based clinic.

The clinic is very high paced and we require someone with a minimum of 2 years experience in a reception role.

Read more here

7. Scraper and Dozer Operators SES Labour Solutions

SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced Scraper & Dozer Operators for a large scale Civil infrastructure project at Springfield. The positions are for a period of approximately 10 months and will work Mon - Sat day shift only roster.

There is an immediate requirement for both D10R Dozer Operators and 651/637 Scraper Operators with proven 12 months experience working on similar civil projects. Candidates based within 50kms of Springfield are required for these roles.

To be considered for these positions you will hold relevant RII certificates and have a strong commitment to safety in the workplace. If you have the above listed skills and experience, apply via the SEEK link.

Read more here