$7 million infrastructure agreement signed for boom area

MORE roads and bridges will be built in the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area with the State Government overseeing the signing of a $7.1 million infrastructure agreement.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the Binnies Road West Catalyst Infrastructure Agreement for Ripley Valley will connect more Queenslanders with affordable housing and job opportunities.

"This $7.1 million agreement will ensure the delivery of essential road and bridge infrastructure along Binnies Road," Mr Dick said.

"As a result, this work will deliver more jobs to the south-east.

"The agreement is crucial to unlocking an additional 3300 affordable residential sites in one of the largest and most important urban growth areas in Australia.

"This continues Economic Development Queensland's vision to promote sustainable development in Ripley Valley, and across every PDA around the state."

Orchard Property Group managing director Brent Hailey said the agreement is pivotal to meeting the region's future housing needs.

"The western end of this corridor would not have been able to be opened up without the catalyst infrastructure funding provided by EDQ," Mr Hailey said.

"As one of several land owners, we were unable to proceed without this capital funding, which will see greater land supply and affordability in this corridor."

The Ripley Valley PDA covers 4680 hectares.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the new roads and bridges would help generate more local employment.

"The new residents who move here will spend in our shops, they'll use our tradies, they'll attend our schools," Ms Howard says.

"Our economy is going to be stronger because of this growth, and the infrastructure delivered through this agreement will speed up that growth process, which is fantastic news for the city."