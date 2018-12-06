7-Eleven now open in Springfield

YOU can now get your hands on Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Springfield.

The 7-Eleven on Springfield Parkway opened its doors today stocking the freshly delivered doughnuts.

The store is one of a number of new 7-Eleven locations under construction across the sunshine state.

Shoppers can fill up whenever they want or grab a $1 coffee at any time of the day as the store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days of year.

In store will be 7-Eleven's handmade sandwiches, wraps and slurpees, 7-Eleven's sushi, hot pastry and sweet treats, and full range of fresh food and convenience products.

The new Springfield outlet also offers customers eServices products such as gift cards, phone recharges, ATM, and Moneygram money transfer services.

Customers will be able to purchase the full range of Mobil fuel, Supreme 98, Extra 95, Special E10, Special Unleaded 91 and Special Diesel.

Store Manager Craig Osbourne and team member Holly Henderson at the new 7-Eleven in Springfield.

Experienced Store Manager Craig Osborne who has been working with 7-Eleven brand for the past two years is excited to be leading a team of Ipswich locals in the fast growing area.

"I'm over the moon to be leading such a wonderful team in an energetic and exciting new store," Mr Osborne said.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the local community, and understanding their needs when they visit to better serve the area. I think customers will love our convenient location and the incredible value we offer, including our freshly ground coffee for just $1."

7-Eleven National Manger Corporate Stores, Marc Costabile, said the business was proud to be investing in the area south west of Brisbane to better serve the needs of local customers.

"Springfield is a growing area, and it's important to us that we strive to build a network of stores in convenient local areas that fulfil the needs of our customers. Craig and the team are focused on delivering fantastic service and high quality offers instore. I hope customers will enjoy shopping with us, and making 7-Eleven their local convenience outlet," Mr Costabile said.

The store is located at 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield.