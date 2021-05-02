7-0 win: How the ‘executioner’ Knights want to get better

Darren ‘DJ’ Barton finished off a fine team goal in the Ipswich Knights latest 7-0 victory in the Football Queensland Premier League 1 competition.

THE Ipswich Knights are fast becoming the second half executioners in the Football Queensland Premier League 1 and FFA Cup competitions.

However, while pleased with recent results, head coach Andy Ogden is working on adding more to those powerhouse finishes.

After the Knights scored six second half goals in their latest 7-0 win over Holland Park, Ogden said his ongoing focus was for his team to make better starts.

The Knights have only scored one goal in the first half in previous games before unleashing their attacking might.

“We are not coming necessarily from a losing position,’’ Ogden said. “But we are coming from a position where we think we can play better.

“It’s just tweaking a few things.

“We’re changing our warm-up prior to the game to see if we can be a little bit better starting.’’

Apart from a 6-0 loss to competition favourites Brisbane City, the Knights have finished with a flurry, also showing their fitness levels are good.

“They are certainly responding to what we are saying at halftime,’’ Ogden said.

“We’re trying to give them plenty of confidence to play and play to what we know they can do.’’

The pleasing aspect for Ogden against Holland Park was how his team lifted its intensity when needed, as the Knights had in recent games including their sixth round 4-1 extra-time FFA Cup win over Souths United.

“We started really quickly again in the second half, got an early goal and then scored straight away after that,’’ the coach said. “Then the floodgates opened.

“And the good thing is everyone is contributing. The guys on the bench all got on.’’

That included under-23 centre midfielder Edgar Harvey who was rewarded with his first senior team goal in the Knights third win of the season.

Ogden was delighted watching seven different goalscorers while continuing their run of Friday night successes at Bundamba.

Ogden said the last “superb” team goal summed up the night after three young players combined.

Darren “DJ’’ Barton slotted how the goal after terrific lead-up work by Samson Juju and DJ’s brother Darryl.

Darryl scored the Knights opening goal in the first half after netting a hat-trick in the FFA Cup win over Souths United a week earlier.

Ipswich Knights goalkeeper Luke Kindness. Picture: Nev Madsen

Tidy performer Luke Kindness remained in goals for the latest clash. However, last year’s FQPL goalkeeper of the year Zayne Freiberg has been regaining his peak condition in recent FFA Cup victories.

“I’ve said to both of them that Zayne’s now in the form that he’s ready to come back in the first team,’’ Ogden said.

“So it’s up to Lukey to stay strong and keep working.

“But they are a really good partnership. They have got a lot of respect for each other and whoever misses out, the other one supports 100 per cent.

“It’s really quite a rare thing.

“Zayne is super professional about it after being goalkeeper of the year last year in the league.’’



Last season’s FQPL goalkeeper of the year Zayne Freiberg. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The Knights next game is against Rochedale at Underwood Park next Sunday.

FQPL: Ipswich Knights 7 (Darryl Barton, Matt Haspels, Mitsuda Masahiro, Ben Barratt, Nick Edwards, Edgar Harvey, Darren Barton) def Holland Park 0 at Bundamba.