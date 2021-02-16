Little girl accuses father of horrific repeated sexual abuse

A Mackay father is accused of horrific habitual sexual abuse on his little daughter in a backyard tent.

The man, who cannot be named because it will identify the girl, has pleaded not guilty to one count of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child.

The vile allegations were detailed for a jury empanelled in Mackay District Court trial on Tuesday.

Crown Prosecutor Alexandra Baker said in late 2017 the little girl was aged six when she touched herself in a sexual way in front of her foster carer, who made it clear that type of behaviour was not appropriate.

It is alleged the offending occurred in 2017 in the Mackay region.

The court heard when the six-year-old asked why, she said "because her dad (did this act) when he touched her there".

"That's the disclosure that set the wheel of this case in motion," Ms Baker said in her opening statement to the jury.

A week later the child in her own words told police of "the (alleged) habitual sexual abuse visited upon her by her father".

The court heard before going into full-time foster care the little girl had lived with another family member in the Mackay region, but her parents would visit on weekends.

One year for Christmas the girl was gifted a tent, which was often put up in the backyard during the weekend visits.

"This was also the scene where (her father) would take the opportunity to touch his daughter," Ms Baker said.

It is alleged he digitally penetrated her, made her perform oral sex on him, masturbated in front of her, touching her bottom and penetrating or attempting to penetrate her vagina and anus.

"He lets me taste his germs out of his wee thing is how you'll hear (the little girl) describe it," Ms Baker said.

The little girl told police her father "did the same things over and over every weekend he was there".

"Here you'll hear that the occasions are too numerous and too similar for (the child) to give the details for every single one, so that charge is a bit of an umbrella charge," Ms Baker said.

The seven-man, five-woman jury will hear evidence from a number of witnesses including the little girl, her mother, the foster carer and a doctor who examined her around the time of the initial complaint to police.

The trial, under Judge Vicki Loury, continues.

