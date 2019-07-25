Menu
A Coast woman has been caught up in a $6 million love scam, conned into giving up her superannuation, personal possessions, cars and assets.
$6M LOVE SCAM: Woman duped into giving up super, assets

25th Jul 2019 9:33 AM | Updated: 10:40 AM
A NAMBOUR woman has been caught up in a $6 million love scam, conned into giving up her superannuation, personal possessions, cars and assets.

She also had her personal bank account used by her online lover to deposit $6 million of allegedly stolen funds from a Korean business.

South African offenders, posing as the American lover gained access to the victim business and sent an email informing them of a change of bank account details.

An email provided bank account details for the payment to be transferred into.

It was later established by Nambour detectives who identified the 60-year-old woman as the holder of the account, who was the victim of a romance fraud initiated by a dating site.

Police and foreign banks where able to intercept and recover $5.7 million.

Further investigations with the woman revealed she had purchased a $134,000 Toyota Sahara vehicle which police have recovered.

Police are working with a law firm representing the Korean company to continue the investigation and identify the path of the remaining money.

The woman had lost more than $100,000 herself being conned by the "love interest" purporting to a man from the US.

When police interviewed her, she said she was caught up in the scam for 18 months with the man claiming to be a real person on the dating site.

She had never met him, saw a fake driver's license and US passports over the net.

She even had a recording of the man and spoke to other associates who did not have American accents.

The offender allegedly told her he was entitled to 5 per cent as his business dealings and that she should buy two cars and remove money up to $330,000. As a result she purchased the Landcruiser.

The woman subsequently relinquished ownership of the vehicle which was seized by police.

The woman has been served with a fraud warning letter. Further investigations will be made.

