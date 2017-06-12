22°
Sport

$697,000 funding boost for SEQ racing

12th Jun 2017 6:42 PM
Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club
Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club Paul Donaldson BUN151016DOG4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE state government is feeding $697,000 into Southeast Queensland racing organisations.

Racing Minister Grace Grace has published a list of groups slated to receive funding in tomorrow's budget, saying the funds are intended for upgraded facilities and new infrastructure.

"I am pleased to be able to approve this funding program which will begin to address infrastructure requirements immediately with phase one to be completed within 18 months," Ms Grace said.

"Our clubs in country and regional areas are a key part of their local economies while also providing a strong social connection. They need to be supported and I know these projects will make a difference to racing in Southeast Queensland."

Ms Grace said each submission was assessed for its ability to improve racing operations, enhance industry returns and deliver better workplace health and safety and animal welfare outcomes.

Kilcoy Race Club is set to receive part of the budget boost.
Kilcoy Race Club is set to receive part of the budget boost. Vicki Wood

The clubs sharing in the funding in Southeast Queensland are:

Thoroughbreds

  • Beaudesert Race Club - $178,550 for Barriers, Jockey/steward facilities
  • Bundaberg Race Club - $40,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Stables
  • Burrandowan RC - $25,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Running rail, Towers
  • Eidsvold RC - $15,500 for Running rail
  • Esk Jockey Club - $5,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing
  • Gayndah Jockey Club - $60,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing, Running rail, Towers
  • Gympie Turf Club - $38,011 for Running rail
  • Kilcoy Race Club - $114,900 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Lightning protection, Water storage
  • Kumbia Race Club - $26,000 for Running rail, Towers
  • Lockyer Race Club - $48,642 for Barriers, Marquees/outdoor structures, Tie-up stalls
  • Monto Race Club - $106,666 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Tie-up stalls, Towers
  • Mt Perry Race Club - $400 for Horse Welfare Equipment
  • Nanango Race Club - $400 for Horse Welfare Equipment
  • South Burnett RC - $27,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing, Running rail Towers, Place Getter Stalls
  • Sunshine Coast TC - $9,000 for Lightning protection

Harness

  • Albion Park Harness Racing Club and Brisbane Greyhound Racing Club - $26,000 for Lightning Protection
  • Marburg Harness Racing Club - $10,000 for Track Upgrade
  • Redcliffe Harness Racing Club - $60,000 for Semaphore boards, Track Upgrade

Greyhounds

  • Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club - $235,000 for Broadcasting equipment, Lures, Starting boxes, Track equipment, Track Upgrade
  • Capalaba Greyhound Racing Club - $181,500 for Air-conditioning, Broadcasting equipment, Starting boxes, Track upgrade, Water storage
  • Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club - $110,000 for lighting

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson called in another sign of the Palaszczuk Government's support for country and regional racing.

"This vital infrastructure funding will make a massive difference to the racing industry in Bundaberg and the Wide Bay."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said: "What a great outcome for racing in Maryborough and the Wide Bay and for our local race clubs, who will get a real shot in the arm from the State Budget."

Racing Queensland CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said the Country and Regional Capital Works Program was for projects under $1 million with a separate process for those over that amount.

"The process was detailed and collaborative to ensure fairness and a level playing field for all involved," Dr Forbes said

"Racing facilities were visited across the state with interviews conducted and venue assessment reports produced.

"We also consulted with industry stakeholders regarding club and industry infrastructure requirements as well as conducting analysis of previous club infrastructure investment to identify trends."

Topics:  queensland budget 2017 seq racing

Tech-savvy school kids outsmart robots

Tech-savvy school kids outsmart robots

Ipswich school students with coding skills to program robots to dance, draw and out manoeuvre competitors put to the test in Robot Olympics

Pisasale investigation: What $50k actually looks like

A Reserve Bank of Australia spokesperson told the QT in reality, a bundle of $100 notes worth $50,000 isn't as big as some might think.

THE Reserve Bank of Australia reveals the facts

REVEALED: Heavy rain, storms for Ipswich this week

Thank you to all our Facebook friends who sent in images of the weekend's wild weather. Here are a selection of some of the favourites. Dan Christiansen - Bellbird Park

THE Bureau has asked locals to keep an eye on forecasts and warnings

Head injury fears for teen girl hit by bus in Ipswich

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

Teenager taken to hospital in serious condition

Local Partners

Ipswich heroes recognised with Queen's Birthday Honours

SES volunteer, Polish community advocate and country music singer among those named

New school opens in Ipswich

BIG CELEBRATION: Bellbird Park State Secondary College principal Michael West with Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt at their grand opening.

Milestone the first of many

Thomas and Friends set to warm up winter school holidays

Day out with Thomas runs from 24 June to 9 July.

The world-famous blue locomotive on show from 24 June to 9 July.

Death mystery haunts Wacol asylum

DEATH PROBE: Nick Curry is looking forward to the Rotary Club of Brisbane murder mystery night.

Everybody in the room is a suspect

UPDATE: Winternats cancelled due to wet weather

Selena Tony and Lasharna Oswin.

THE final day of the Winternats may be washed out

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

BETTE Midler steals the show at the Tony Awards by refusing to leave the stage, while Aussies miss out

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

&#39;BEST&#39; POSITION IN THE ESTATE!

4 Cooper Court, Boonah 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on 1 and 1/4 acres. Just 5 years old this...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

DOWNSIZE REQUIRED

6 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Being offered to the market for the first time since construction in the 1950's is this lovely home in the tightly held precinct of Pemberton Street, Booval. With...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

SOLD!! Prior to Auction!

9 Waight Street, Rosewood 4340

House 4 2 5 SOLD! Prior to...

Here is one with nothing to do but just move in. Less than 10 years young, this home was well thought out, expertly constructed & has been meticulously maintained.

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $259,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

SHADY BLOCK IN A QUIET ESTATE - 4,020 SQM

3 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $139,000

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, with shady trees and surrounded by quality homes. The established estate is fully serviced with...

GOING TO AUCTION .. MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

In Room Auction - 16th June 2017 - 12pm @ Heisenberg Haus Ipswich This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are...

DISREGARD PREVIOUS PRICING- OWNERS NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 Auction 16/6/17 @...

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE! This gorgeous lifestyle property is going under the hammer and must be sold but the owners will consider reasonable offers...

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $335,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!